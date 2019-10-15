Tickets For Sting Starring In THE LAST SHIP At D.C.'s National Theatre To Go On Sale October 18

Tickets for Sting's acclaimed musical THE LAST SHIP, starring and featuring original music and lyrics by 17-time Grammy Award-winner Sting, will go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10am for its Washington D.C. premiere engagement. THE LAST SHIP will have a limited run at The National Theatre for 13 performances only from March 27-April 5, 2020.

Sting will star as shipyard foreman Jackie White at every performance. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for THE LAST SHIP may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (open Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled Sting will be bringing THE LAST SHIP to The National Theatre in Washington D.C.," said JAM Theatricals President Steve Traxler. "We can't wait to welcome him back to The National Theatre, where he played Mack the Knife in the 1989 pre-Broadway run of The Threepenny Opera. THE LAST SHIP will surely give our subscribers and audiences the treat of seeing Sting in the role of Jackie White in a truly intimate setting at the National."

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit TheLastShipMusical.co.uk.





