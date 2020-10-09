TheatreWashington Presents THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Theatre & A Climate-Just Future

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm EDT.

TheatreWashington is will present "THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Theatre & A Climate-Just Future," facilitated by Groundwater Arts and No Dream Deferred NOLA on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm EDT. The workshop is continuing a conversation that originated at theatreWashington's Theatre Summit-a convening of local professional theatre leadership-in January 2020. The workshop will be facilitated via Zoom. Registration is now open on Eventbrite. The true cost of the workshop is $200 per participant however, tickets are Pay What You Will.

Theatre-makers, including artists and administrators, who reside in Washington, D.C. and New Orleans, LA are highly encouraged to attend. ASL interpretation and live captioning are available upon request during registration or by emailing groundwaterarts@gmail.com

The first part of the workshop will include a discussion led by Groundwater Arts members Annalisa Dias, Anna Lathrop, Ronee Penoi, and Tara Moses; and Lauren E. Turner and India Mack of No Dream Deferred NOLA around the following questions: What is the connection between the climate crisis and uprisings for racial justice? What does decolonizing have to do with climate change? What would it mean to have hope for the future despite all the challenges we face? And how do you implement this work in your theatre-making today? The discussion will lay a strong justice framework for participants who will then implement that framework in the second part of the workshop: an interactive exercise that will transport participants to a future that is already climate-just and rehearse simulations that adapt ways of creating, producing, and imagining theatre.

Attendees will leave with strategies and actions to implement in at least one new-to-them way of working in alignment with the principles of a Green New Theatre. Together participants will build confidence around what they can do individually and collectively to create a just future.

This workshop is co-coordinated and supported in part by DC-based theater artist and community organizer Chelsea Thaler , in conjunction with Thaler's fiscal sponsors, the DC Commission on Arts and Humanities (CAH) and Washington Area Community Investment Fund (WACIF). Thaler would like to acknowledge these organizations and thank them for their support.

