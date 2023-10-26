Theater J to Present World Premiere of Iris Bahr's One-Woman-Play SEE YOU TOMORROW

From November 14 through November 22, 2023,Click Here brings See You Tomorrow, a world premiere, one-woman-play written, directed, and performed by award-winning comedian, actor, author, and Israeli artist Iris Bahr, to the stage. See You Tomorrow is the first in Theater J's “Here I Am" new triptych of one-person plays.

See You Tomorrow is a hilarious and autobiographical look at a mother-daughter relationship unfolding across an ocean. Set in the Zoom era, a mother in Israel and daughter in Los Angeles connect daily via WhatsApp video. When the mother is confronted with an emergency, Iris must navigate the life-and-death situation through a screen. Days later, Iris finds herself relocating across the globe overnight to parent her parent. Straddling cultures, generations, and an ocean, See You Tomorrow is a surprising, funny, and poignant story about family, caregiving, guilt, and what happens when memory and one's history dissolves in an instant.

Playwright Iris Bahr is a well-known comedian, actor and author, with appearances in acclaimed TV shows like Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Good Girls among many others. She has a long career in standup comedy, has authored two comedic travel memoirs, Machu my Picchu: searching for sex, sanity and a soul mate in South America as well as Dork whore: my travels through Asia as a twenty-year-old pseudo-virgin. Theater J presented her critically-acclaimed one-person-play Dai (Enough) at Studio Theatre in 2009. Iris joins us straight from Israel where she now lives.

Theater J's “Here I Am” series will feature two more one-person-plays through December and January. From December 1st - 24th, Michelle Lowe's World Premiere of Moses follows one man's epic journey as he searches for forgiveness, a long-lost dream, and himself. And, from January 4th - 14th, Sun Mee Chomet's East Coast Premier of How to be a Korean Woman will take the stage. This poignant one-woman show, told from the perspective of an adult Jewish adoptee, uses text, music, and movement to explore themes of family, love, adulthood, and the universal longing to know one's past.

“I'm thrilled to be launching the ‘Here I Am' Series which focuses on identity and one's relationship to family” says Theater J's artistic director, Hayley Finn. “Iris is a brilliant performer who expertly balances humor and pathos to create a piece that one can easily identify with and yet is told from Iris' unique perspective. I was drawn not only to this mother-daughter story but also to a woman straddling two cultures.”

Press night is November 14. To purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. 3-play packages for the “Here I Am” one-person-play series are available starting at $119. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status).

About Theater J

Theater J is a nationally-renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Their work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, they aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.

About the Edlavitch DCJCC

Theater J is a proud program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC). Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. They welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.

THEATER J INFORMATION

LOCATION: Edlavitch DCJCC's Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater (1529 16th Street, NW Washington, DC) Four blocks east of Dupont Circle.

PARKING: Parking available at several neighborhood garages and can be reserved in advance at parkwhiz.com/theater-j-parking/; limited street parking; on-site parking for persons with disabilities can be reserved in advance by calling the ticket office.

METRO: Dupont Circle Station Red line; S2 and S4 buses stop at 16th and Q St NW, S9 buses stop at 16th and P St NW.

TICKET OFFICE: 202.777.3210 or email theaterj@theaterj.org.