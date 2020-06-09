Theater J Cancels Fall 2020 Productions

Theater J, the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announced that, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the three productions originally scheduled for fall 2020 are being canceled. As the Washington, DC region works toward recovery, Theater J places the highest priority on protecting the health and safety of its audience, artists, and staff. The canceled productions are The Kinsey Sicks in Electile Dysfunction, Arthur Miller's Incident at Vichy, and Tuesdays with Morrie by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom.



For summer and fall 2020, Theater J is thrilled to be introducing new and expanded online programs to fulfill its vital mission: celebrating, exploring, and grappling with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. "I wholeheartedly believe that during this moment of challenge, arts organizations need to run toward our missions," says Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "Theater is essential, and full of stories that bring us joy, stories that teach us empathy, stories that challenge our minds, and stories that bring us together. Theater J's audience may not be able to gather in person, but we are continuing to create this community and deep connection through engaging, provocative, and meaningful classes, online play readings, town hall-style gatherings, 30th anniversary tributes, and more still to be announced."

Online programming allows Theater J to establish partnerships with Jewish organizations across the country and reach audiences both in the metro DC region and beyond. "This crisis has led to an important opportunity for us to connect to new communities across the nation like never before," notes Managing Director Jojo Ruf. "It is exciting to have students from California to Oregon to Massachusetts be able to take a class taught by an extraordinary DC artist like Naomi Jacobson. In this time, the world has become a little smaller, and Theater J's community has become a little larger."

Theater J is closely following the recommendations of both the DC government and the CDC, as well as consulting directly with medical professionals, and remains hopeful that all the originally announced winter/spring programming in 2021 can happen.

Below is a list of current summer and fall Theater J programming, with additional events in the works.

Classes for Theater Lovers

Following the seven classes that have already taken place online this spring, there will be five new "classes for theater lovers" during July and August, led by Theater J artists Aaron Posner, Holly Twyford, Susan Rome, and Nephelie Andonyadis, as well as Immerwahr and other Theater J staff members. Details and registration here.

Yiddish Theater Lab

Over 200 people from all over the country have secured tickets to watch the live stream (June 7) or the recording of the stage reading (available June 8-10) of Miriam by Alix Sobler, loosely adapted from Miryam (aka Downhill) by Peretz Hirschbein. The second reading, One of Those by Paula Prilutski, adapted and translated by Allen Lewis Rickman, follows the same format, live streaming on June 18 at 5:30 PM, and available to view on-demand June 19-21. A third reading will take place in August, with details to follow. The readings are free, ticketed events, with tickets available at 202.777.3210 or Theaterj.org.

30th Anniversary Videos: As a way of celebrating Theater J's 30th Anniversary Season, Theater J is soliciting short video testimonials from patrons, volunteers, donors, and artists. The videos will serve as an oral history and be shared via website and social media.

Synagogue Talks: Since COVID-19, Theater J has been offering free online lectures and Q+A's at synagogues in the greater DC region.

