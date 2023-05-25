The Washington Ballet Performs Three Free Shows at DC's The Plaza at CityCenter

Join The Washington Ballet for three free performances at DC’s The Plaza at CityCenter, June 8, 9 and 10 at 6:30 pm. Each evening features a unique program of classical ballet and contemporary works performed by artists of The Washington Ballet.

This program concludes the company’s Spring ‘Dance for All’ season of community engagement performances. Patrons are encouraged to shop, dine, and enjoy live entertainment by DC’s own world class dancers who continue to expand, define, and diversify the artform in nation’s capital.

Some highlights include:

Dowland Dances – excerpts- choreography by Silas Farley

The Sleeping Beauty – excerpts from Act III; The Grand pas de deux, Jewels pas de quatre and the Bluebird pas de deux - choreography by Marius Petipa, staged by Julie Kent and Victor Barbee

Conv3rgence – contemporary choreography by Tamás Krizsa and music by Emmy Award winning composer Blake Neely

This is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone who is interested in ballet or just happens to stop by CityCenter to experience and enjoy the beauty of dance.

Seating is first come, first served and performance times run approximately one hour.