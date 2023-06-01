The Kennedy Center Reveals Participants of the 23rd Annual Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead

The two-week residency at the Kennedy Center REACH includes training in performance, composing, and career development.

By:
Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman, McClure & More in SPAMALOT Photo 1 Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman & McClure in SPAMALOT
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards Photo 4 Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards

Kennedy Center GUYS AND DOLLS, Kevin Chamberlin, And More Win Helen Hayes Awards

The Kennedy Center has revealed the 2023 cohort of the 23rd iteration of its annual international professional development program Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead. Led by Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz, Jason Moran, the two-week residency at the Kennedy Center REACH includes training in performance, composing, and career development. The Jazz Ahead program identifies outstanding, emerging jazz artists and composers in their teens to age 25, and brings them together under the tutelage of experienced artists/instructors who coach and counsel them, polishing their performance, composing, and arranging skills.

Sixteen talented young musicians from the United States, Norway, Ukraine, Great Britain, South Korea, and Canada were selected by a competitive audition process. Joining Moran to lead the residency are six renowned jazz artists: saxophonist Melissa Aldana, drummer Clarence Penn, pianist Benny Green, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, double bassist Linda May Han Oh, and vocalist/saxophonist Camille Thurman. This year’s residency will also include a special private session with the Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra. The residency will conclude with two free performances showcasing the young jazz artists’ original compositions on June 7th and 8th at 6 p.m. on the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage and a special free performance on Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. on the Waterfront Stage of the Burlington Jazz Festival, Burlington, VT.

Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead 2023 Participants

NAME

INSTRUMENT

HOME

Jason Arkins

Alto Saxophone

USA

Iver Cardas

Guitar

Norway

Rahul Carlberg

Piano

USA

Ethan Chilton

Trumpet

USA

Jacob Chung

Tenor Saxophone

Canada

Jordan Curls

Vocals

USA

Pete Fucinaro

Tenor Saxophone

USA

Ethan Furman

Drums

USA

Devon Gates

Double Bass

USA

Mason Jeffrey-Off

Double Bass

Canada

Kateryna Kravchenko 

Vocal

Ukraine

Hannah Mayer

Piano

USA

Charlie Powell

Guitar

USA

Alexandra Ridout

Trumpet

Great Britain

Soojung Lee

Alto Saxophone

South Korea

Jacobo Vega-Albela

Drums

USA

About Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead


Betty Carter founded Jazz Ahead as a vehicle to foster the musical talents of future generations of jazz artists. She originally developed the program in 1993 at 651, an arts center in Brooklyn. In 1997, the late Dr. Billy Taylor (Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz, 1994-2010) invited Carter to bring Jazz Ahead to Washington, D.C. The inaugural class of Kennedy Center Jazz Ahead students presented an unforgettable concert with Carter herself joining them on the Kennedy Center Concert Hall stage. Jason Moran, then a young pianist from Houston, was selected by Carter to be a student in this first year at the Kennedy Center. Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead had a new home and Carter was filled with hope for the future of the program. After Carter’s untimely death in September 1998, the Carter family graciously granted the Kennedy Center the opportunity to continue her legacy by making the program an annual Kennedy Center event.

Distinguished alumni from Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead include pianists Jason Moran, Matthew Whitaker, and Aaron Parks; guitarist Lage Lund; trombonist Andre Hayward; bassist Ameen Saleem; violinist Miri Ben-Ari; vocalists Charenee Wade and Jazzmeia Horn; saxophonists Marcus Strickland, Grace Kelly, and Jon Irabagon, and drummer Jamison Ross, among others.

About Jazz at the Kennedy Center


Kennedy Center Jazz, under the leadership of Artistic Director Jason Moran, presents legendary artists who have helped shape the art form, artists who are emerging on the jazz scene, and innovative multidisciplinary projects throughout the year. Annual Kennedy Center jazz events include the NEA Jazz Masters Concert, in which the National Endowment for the Arts awards the prestigious Jazz Masters fellowship to four individuals;  Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead, a professional development residency program for young artists,; NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas, the Kennedy Center holiday tradition shared by millions around the country via broadcast on NPR; and the Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival, created in 1996 by the late Dr. Billy Taylor (Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz, 1994–2010).
 



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

National Symphony Orchestra Appoints Eric B. Stillman As Chief Development Officer Photo
National Symphony Orchestra Appoints Eric B. Stillman As Chief Development Officer

National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jean Davidson and the Kennedy Center announce Eric B. Stillman as the Chief Development Officer for the NSO. Stillman began on May 1, 2023 and comes to the Kennedy Center from the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Solas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive Director Photo
Solas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive Director

The Board of Directors has appointed  Andrew Dolan as Executive Director of Solas Nua.

PATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing Arts Photo
PATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing Arts

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with AEG PRESENTS has announced the grand return of Patti LaBelle to the King Center for the Performing Art this fall!

FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, Yo-Yo Ma & More Set for Washington Performing Arts 2023/24 S Photo
FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, Yo-Yo Ma & More Set for Washington Performing Arts 2023/24 Season

Washington Performing Arts has announce its 2023/24 Season with the theme of Together in Art and Community, running from September 2023 through June 2024 in nine venues across the Washington, D.C., region.


More Hot Stories For You

The Washington Chorus Reveals Upcoming SeasonThe Washington Chorus Reveals Upcoming Season
THE LAST MATCH Comes to 1st Stage in JuneTHE LAST MATCH Comes to 1st Stage in June
Solas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive DirectorSolas Nua Names Andrew Dolan as its New Executive Director
PATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing ArtsPATTI LABELLE IN CONCERT On Sale This Friday At The King Center for the Performing Arts

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper & More in PRIMARY TRUST Video Video: Watch Highlights of William Jackson Harper & More in PRIMARY TRUST
Stephen McKinley Henderson Reflects on His Decade-Long Journey with BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Video
Stephen McKinley Henderson Reflects on His Decade-Long Journey with BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Video
Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Test Your Andrew Lloyd Webber Knowledge with This JEOPARDY! Category Video
Test Your Andrew Lloyd Webber Knowledge with This JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim Tribute Revue
Congregation Har Shalom (6/04-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NSO: Dispatch
Filene Center at Wolf Trap (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Kennedy Center (10/04-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets in HD | NSO
Wolf Trap (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki
Wolf Trap (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Good Bones
Studio Theatre (5/10-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DOLLY
Lincoln Theatre (6/03-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three by Yeats
Scena Theatre (5/11-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You