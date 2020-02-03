The Keegan Theatre Will Present Two Moderated Post-Show Discussions and Audience Talkbacks on Gender Identity

The Keegan Theatre has announced two moderated post-show discussions and audience talkbacks on the subject of gender identity after the theatre's mainstage production of Anna Ziegler's play BOY and a staged reading of Buzz Mauro and Norman Allen's new musical ALIX IN WONDERLAND: A GENDER JOURNEY DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE.

The BOY discussion and talkback will follow the 3pm matinee performance on Sunday, February 16, and will feature BOY director Susan Marie Rhea and gender identity experts Dr. Kathryn Van Eck, a psychologist in the interdisciplinary Emerging Gender Clinic in Adolescent Medicine at Johns Hopkins University and founder of the Kennedy Krieger Institute's clinic for transgender, gender, and non-binary youth, and Paula M. Neira, Clinical Program Director at the John Hopkins Center for Transgender Health and one of the nation's leading experts on transgender military service, who was the first transgender Navy veteran to have her discharge documentation updated to reflect her correct name by order of the Navy.

BOY is loosely based on the true story of David Reimer, a male twin raised as a girl under the supervision of gender specialist Dr. John Money after a surgical accident at birth. A story about gender identity and love of all kinds, Ziegler's play examines the childhood and young adult life of Adam, raised as Samantha.

"Producing BOY has been a tremendously rewarding journey for all involved," says Rhea. "The play takes an unusually complicated look at gender identity, and we're very excited to offer a discussion and talkback to discuss the themes in the play, including gender and medical ethics." BOY plays at Keegan February 7 - March 7. Tickets are available online and special group rates are available by box office inquiry.

The post-show discussion and talkback for ALIX IN WONDERLAND will follow the 7pm staged reading of the musical, a one-time event produced by Keegan's Boiler Room Series, on Monday, February 24. The discussion will feature ALIX playwrights Buzz Mauro and Norman Allen, director Ta??mídaya?? Amay, Dr. Van Eck, and Georgetown University Justice and Peace Studies student Maddy Rice. It will be moderated by actor Lisa Friday, who will appear in the lead role of Keegan's summer 2020 production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

A celebration of personal discovery, ALIX is a wholly original, musical take on social norms, self-perception, and what it really means to grow up in today's world. The event is produced in connection with BOY on the mainstage and as part of Keegan's 2019-20 Boiler Room Series lineup, which is dedicated to fostering and staging new works by emerging playwrights. Tickets to the reading and discussion are available free of charge, but reservations are highly recommended.

This is Keegan Theatre's 23rd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by the highest caliber acting and design, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and a directing approach that honors clear, authentic storytelling.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You