The Hylton Performing Arts Center Welcomes Artist-in-Residence Ballet Hispánico With NOCHE DE ORO: A CELEBRATION OF 50 YEARS

Founded 50 years ago by National Medal of Arts recipient, Tina Ramírez, Ballet Hispánico is a renowned Latinx dance organization recently recognized by the Ford Foundation as one of America's Cultural Treasures. The Hylton Center welcomes Ballet Hispánico for their performance Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. The performance is a culminating highlight following multiple days of engagement activities by the company including Latin Social Dance classes, technique and repertory masterclasses, and lecture demonstrations within the surrounding Northern Virginia community.

Elementary through high school students visited in-person will include Hunters Woods Elementary School, Hylton High School, and Round Elementary School. George Mason University's School of Dance majors will take part in a masterclass on the Fairfax campus, and Manassas Lifelong Learning Institute members will participate in a lecture-demonstration at the Hylton Center. Engagement activities, including a Community Masterclass open to the public, will be led by members of the company, including Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and Associate Artistic Director Johan Rivera. The community masterclass is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Details below.

Launched during the 2019-2020 season, the Mason Artist-in-Residence program connects artists appearing at the Center for the Arts in Fairfax and the Hylton Center with on and off-campus communities. Each Artist-in-Residence participates in a variety of activities created to engage and inspire the diverse audiences served by Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts. These residencies are designed to foster meaningful exchanges between our communities and the artists, as well as create opportunities for transformational experiences. The Mason Artist-in-Residence program aims to transform the venues' stages, studios, and labs into a creative classroom where artistic and intellectual exploration is developed and nurtured.

Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. The ensemble's Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro shares, "After such a long pause in live performances, Ballet Hispánico is excited to be back on stage and back on the road and headed to the Hylton Center. Our Noche de Oro program is a celebration of 50 years of exploring Latinx culture through dance, and we cannot wait to share this exciting evening with our Ballet Hispánico familia in Virginia."

Community Masterclass with Ballet Hispánico

Taught by Associate Artistic Director Johan Rivera

Thursday, February 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Hylton Performing Arts Center, Ballard Postma Rehearsal Studio

Students will learn more about the cultural context and contemporary dance forms inspired by multicultural Latinx experiences. This class is open to dancers ages 12 and up who are studying at the intermediate or advanced level. Space is limited and registration is required.

Learn more about Ballet Hispánico's February 19 performance.



This engagement of Ballet Hispánico is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as Hylton Center's 2021-2022 Season Sponsor, F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional Education Initiative Sponsors include The McNichols Family Foundation, Lillian Ballard, and the Friends of the Hylton Center.