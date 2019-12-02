The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in DC

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Washington DC here!

The beloved musical comedy comes to Ford's Theatre, and you can enjoy classics like "Marry the Man Today" and "Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat" with tix for $28.

Keegan Theatre's original holiday show is back for its ninth year, and you can enjoy this twist on the Dickens classic with tickets for $20.

Dominique Morisseau's searing drama will have you talking long after you leave the theater. Get tickets to see the play at Studio Theatre for $35.

A tumultuous love affair. A world-premiere musical. A score by Frank Wildhorn. This brand-new show at Signature Theatre has all the fixings of a massive hit, and you can see it first with this $29.50 ticket deal.

This searing new play examines the aftermath of the 2016 election. See playwright Anne Washburn's latest work at Woolly Mammoth with tix for $15.

This reimagined take on the classic J.M. Barrie story about the boy who never grew up is playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company, and you can get tix from $30.80.

The Kennedy Center

You can see anything at the Kennedy Center. A Broadway musical. A classic ballet. A symphonic presentation of video game music. We've got amazing deals on tons of of shows: See Taylor Mac's "Holiday Sauce" for $39; "My Fair Lady" for $35; "Jesus Christ Superstar" for $44; "Game On" (that aforementioned video game symphony) for $30; and so much more.

This whimsical adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic is perfect for the holidays, and you can see it at Synetic Theatre with tix for $7.50.

Calling all David Bowie fans! The rock star's final album is transformed into a cello concerto in this one-of-a-kind even at Strathmore. Get tix for $24.50.

This cult-favorite coming-of-age musical about about a group of students at a Catholic boarding school comes to Iron Crow Theatre, and you can get tix from $10.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You