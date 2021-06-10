The AMA to Present 'No Ocean Between Us: Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America & The Caribbean'
No Ocean Between UsÂ features approximately 50 important works by Latin American and Caribbean artists of Asian heritage.
The AMA | Art Museum of the Americas of the Organization of American States (OAS) will present No Ocean Between Us: Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America & The Caribbean, 1945-Present, an exhibition that explores Asian migration to Latin America and the Caribbean and its influence on modern and contemporary art. Curated by Adriana Ospina (AMA), and organized in collaboration with International Arts and Artists, this exhibition has been shown at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts (KIA) (October 23, 2020 - January 17, 2021) and the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) (February 12-May 09, 2021).
No Ocean Between Us was inspired by the AMA's permanent collection, and features approximately 50 important works by Latin American and Caribbean artists of Asian heritage. It demonstrates how these works emerged from cross-directional global dialogues between the artists, their Asian cultural heritages, their Latin American or Caribbean identities, and their interaction with major artistic movements.
No Ocean Between Us is permeated by a common theme of inclusiveness across ethnic identities and geographic backgrounds, a vital element of authentic democracy, as a principal value of the OAS, whose four pillars are democracy, human rights, security and development.
Included in the exhibition are a variety of mediums from paintings, works on paper, sculptures, installations and mixed media works by artists from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. It will also showcase the work of influential artists such as Wifredo Lam, Manabu Mabe, and Tomie Ohtake, among many others. No Ocean Between Us demonstrates their vital but often overlooked contributions to the creative landscape.
Asian migration to the Americas resulted from labor shortages stemming from the United Kingdom's abolition of its slave trade in 1807. The British, Spanish, and Dutch colonizers in the Caribbean, along with newly independent countries such as Peru and Brazil, brought workers from India, China, Indonesia, and Japan to meet the rising demand for labor. While most of these workers ultimately returned to their countries of origin, many settled in their new homelands, setting in motion the rich and complex histories of assimilation and exchange on view in this singular exhibition.
List of artists
M.P. Alladin
Reiner Asmoredjo
Kereina Chang Fatt
Margaret Chen
Albert Chong
Cisco Merel Choy and Rosendo Merel Choy
Manuel Choy Loo
Flora Fong
Laura Fong Prosper
Tikashi Fukushima
Richard Fung
Soeki Irodikromo
Sri Irodikromo
Hisae Ikenaga
Arturo Kubotta
Wifredo Lam
Manabu Mabe
Suchitra Mattai
Luis Nishizawa
Tomie Ohtake
Hiroyuki Okumura
Kiyoto Ota
Bernadette Indira Persaud
Sunil Puljhun
Dhiradj Ramsamoedj
Samuel Rumaldo Choy
Carlos Runcie Tanaka
Andrea Saito
Kazuya Sakai
Venancio Shinki
Kit-Ling Tjon Pian Gi
Rene Tosari
Yutaka Toyota
Kazuo Wakabayashi
Katarina Wong
Eduardo Tokeshi
No Ocean Between Us has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor. The exhibition was graciously supported by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation.
Visit ArtsandArtists.org