THE PLAYWRIGHT ZONE Now Available to View

The first episode, the award winning Summit Meeting, stars Vince Eisenson and Jose Guzman in hilarious performances.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Dec. 20, 2021

The Playwright Zone is a series created to support artists during these difficult times in the arts. The first two episodes of this series, which is like The Coen Brothers meets The Twilight Zone, are now available for rental at https://www.jouskaproductions.com/. Every penny from every rentals goes directly to the artists involved. "As insightful as it is entertaining" DC Metro Theater Arts.

The first episode, the award winning Summit Meeting, stars Vince Eisenson and Jose Guzman in hilarious performances. Two men, an Israeli and a Palestinian, become trapped in an elevator in America. The second episode, Last Chance, stars Karen Vincent and Scott Abernethy in an extremely awkward first meeting through a dating app that explores the definition of mental health.

Become part of the story by supporting artists during these difficult times!


