THE CHER SHOW And More Announced For Broadway In Tysons At Capital One Hall

Other productions for the season include Jesus Christ Superstar, STOMP and Little Women.  

Apr. 21, 2023  

Capital One Hall announced the 2023-204 season of Broadway in Tysons presented by The Watermark Hotel, featuring Jesus Christ Superstar, The Cher Show, STOMP and Little Women.

Jesus Christ Superstar


October 20- 22, 2023



Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Featuring award-winning lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber,

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes, 'I Don't Know How to Love Him,' 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar.'

The Cher Show

February 16-18, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and packed with so much Cher it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

STOMP

April 5-7, 2024

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The percussive hit also brings new surprises, with sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props such as tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.


Little Women

May 17-19, 2024

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical to life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The power score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love - the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Broadway in Tysons Season Subscription packages are on sale now at capitalonehall.com/subscriptions. Current subscribers can renew their seats and new subscribers can purchase season seats at this time. Season ticket subscribers enjoy exclusive membership benefits including guaranteed seat locations, early access to purchase tickets and premium parking before the public and a discount by purchasing early. A complete calendar of announced performances may be found at capitalonehall.com/events. Single ticket sales for all Broadway performances will be announced a later date.

"We are delighted to host four diverse performances for Broadway in Tysons Season Three presented by The Watermark Hotel," said Jonathan Griffith, Managing Director of Capital One Center. "This is a special program for Capital One Center as we continue to curate arts-centric experiences and grow our entertainment destination in the transforming Tysons East neighborhood."

"We are thrilled to bring Broadway in Tysons back for another spectacular season," said Stacy Butler, General Manager of Capital One Hall. "The Tysons community has welcomed so many performers and patrons over the past two years, we look forward to hosting another exciting season of Broadway Fans at Capital One Hall!"

For additional information please visit: capitalonehall.com




