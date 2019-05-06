Synetic Reimagines TREASURE ISLAND With Jane Hawkins Played By Anne Flowers

The final show of Synetic Theater's 2018/19 Season is a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, starring local actress Anne Flowers in the lead role reimagined as Jane Hawkins. The production runs July 17 through August 18 at Synetic Theater in Crystal City. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at synetictheater.org.



The swashbuckling adventure Treasure Island follows Jane as she is swept up on a wild hunt for buried treasure with a ruthless band of buccaneers. Along the way, Jane's bravery, morality, and sense of self are put to the test as she learns about her past and the path she wants to follow.

Anne Flowers is a DC transplant originally from Montana. She studied theatre and biology at Ohio Wesleyan University and trained at the National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center. She has appeared at Synetic Theater in Cyrano de Bergerac, Sleepy Hollow, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Dante's Inferno. She has also performed around DC with TBD Immersive and Pointless Theatre.

More about Treasure IslandSynetic's athletic artists will bring their signature brand of bold theatricality to sword fights and high-seas battles with notorious pirates in a daring and modern adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic.

Treasure Island is adapted by Synetic Company Member Tori Tolentino who will also direct the production. The creative team includes choreography by Dallas Tolentino, Scenic Design by Phil Charlwood, Music by Konstantine Lortkipanidze and Sound Design by Thomas Sowers. Stage Manager for the production is Marley Giggey and the Production Manager is Phill Giggey.

The cast includes Anne Flowers as Jane Hawkins, Chris Daileader as Long John Silver, Da'Von Moody as Dr. Livesey, Karina Hilleard as Trelawney, Bille Krishawn as Smollet, Scott Whalen as Ben Gunn, and Lee Liebeskind as Billy Bones with Irene Hamilton, Raven Wilkes, Connor Donahue, Darius Johnson and Anna Lynch in the Ensemble.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.synetictheater.org or via phone at 866-811-4111. Student and Senior discounts are available.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You