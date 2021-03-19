Summer Dates Announced For Camp Arena Stage And Arena's Audition Intensive

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will host its popular multi-arts day camp virtually this summer. Following on the success of last year's online format, Virtual Camp Arena Stage will provide youth ages 8 - 15 with the opportunity to perform, explore and create art while building long-lasting valuable relationships.

The online offerings allow campers from around the globe to participate and connect with each other. Last summer, Camp Arena Stage engaged a record of over 450 young artists from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, 16 states and other countries. Virtual camps are half days, with select morning and afternoon options, and run Monday through Friday for two weeks. Camp dates are June 28 - July 9, July 12 - July 23 and July 26 - August 6.

Campers have the option to choose their own schedules from a wide variety of classes that range from Fantasy Stage Makeup, Comics and Cartooning, Acting for the Camera, "It's Alive!": Franken-Filmmaking, Sculpture, Painting, Musical Theater, Shipwreck Shakespeare, Newspaper, Podcasting and more exciting options. Registration begins on March 26, and campers can attend more than one camp.

Now in its 17th season, Arena's Co-Camp Directors, Anita Maynard-Losh and Rebecca Campana, are excited to build upon the success of providing a joyful and meaningful artistic experience to students even at a distance.

"Last summer Virtual Camp Arena Stage brought together young people from across the country to explore, discover and create art together. We are again excited to be able to offer our campers the benefit of first-rate arts instructors from all over the nation leading excellent classes in a safe, fun, nurturing environment," shares Maynard-Losh.

While challenges remain with gathering in-person, they are committed to providing participants with hands-on, engaging activities. Classes are taught by skilled professional artists and educators with experience and training in online instruction. Several classes will be led by Arena's Community Engagement team including Ashley Forman, Olivia Jones and Mauricio Pita, along with a variety of creative, professional artists.

Several parents shared their feedback on their children's unforgettable experience last year.

"The counselors have celebrated each child's artistic talent, whatever that might be, and provided positive support and encouragement. I am simply in awe that this would be possible virtually."

"The classrooms' grounding in equity and social justice made the online classrooms truly safe spaces for these young people, and I just couldn't be more impressed and grateful for the team you've put together and the way everyone contributed to an amazing experience for our kid, and everyone's kids."

Arena Stage Academy Audition Intensive will also continue online this year and take place July 26 - August 6. The two-week Virtual Audition Intensive is designed for young people ages 16 - 22 to receive professional audition training in dance, singing and acting performance with private coaching sessions on songs and monologues.

Courses will be led by award -winning theater professionals including Caroline Stefanie Clay (Broadway's The Little Foxes, Doubt, The Royal Family) and former Radio City Rockette Kristyn Pope. Additional instructors include Professional Lecturer of Musical Theatre in the Department of Performing Arts at American University Nathan Beary Blustein, David Rowen (Off-Broadway's Bob Marley's Three Little Birds), Arena's Casting Director/Line Producer Teresa Sapien and five-time Helen Hayes Award-winning actress Erin Weaver (Arena's Disney's Newsies, Mother Courage and Her Children). Registration opens on March 26 and enrollment is limited to no more than 20 students on a first come, first served basis.

Registration for 2021 Virtual Camp Arena Stage and Arena's Audition Intensive begins March 26 and scholarships are available. For further information and to register, visit here.