Studio Theatre to Present PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS Beginning in November

Duncan Macmillan's script examines the challenges of recovery in a world where intoxication feels like the only way to survive.

Oct. 08, 2022  
Beginning on November 9 and running through December 11, Studio Theatre will bring Duncan MacMillan's People, Places & Things to the stage. The play will be directed by Studio Theatre Artistic Director David Muse, making his first in-person directorial appearance since the pandemic, and will be only the second production in Studio Theatre's new Victor Shargai Theatre.

Called a "thrilling, devastating play" by The New York Times, People, Places & Things tells the story of Emma, an actress who was having the time of her life until it all came crashing down. Now in rehab, but not ready for recovery, Emma just wants to escape-through drugs, through performing, through anything that lets her make her own reality. In this vivid and disorienting world of intoxication and lies Emma must decide whether she has the will to fight for her recovery and the people, places, and things she'll have to face when sober.

"Duncan has been a part of Studio's work since we premiered his play Lungs in 2011, relatively early in his career," shared Muse. "Duncan's stayed close to Studio in the years since-directing here, joining us as a member of our artist advisory group, the Studio Cabinet-and it's such a pleasure to welcome his work back to the stage. We've actually had the rights for this project for a few years, but I knew I wanted to save it for the Shargai renovation. It's a play that is both epic in its scale and immediate in its impact-a theatrical look at intoxication and sobriety, a workout for our new lighting and sound system, a large-scale ensemble to fill out the space, and a killer part in its central character, it's a piece I think Studio audiences are going to go for in a big way."

Duncan MacMillan is an award-winning English playwright and director whose highly acclaimed play Lungs received its world premiere at Studio Theatre. He also directed the U.S. premiere of Mike Bartlett's Contractions at Studio. Macmillan has received many accolades for other plays such as Every Brilliant Thing and his stage adaptation of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. His screen work credits include HBO, BBC, and Netflix. He is currently working on adapting Game of Thrones into a stage play.

The lead role of Emma will be played by actress Kristen Bush. Bush has appeared onstage in New York City in Dan Cody's Yacht and Taking Care of Business (Manhattan Theater Club), The City of Conversation (Lincoln Center Theater), The Common Pursuit (Roundabout Theatre Company), King Lear (The Public Theater), and among others. She has nearly 30 film and TV credits including appearances in Charlie Kaufman's Synecdoche, New York, The Good Wife, Law & Order, SVU, Blue Bloods, Suits, and many others.

Bush will be joined onstage by David Manis, who plays her father, Paul. Manis has multiple Broadway appearances, including To Kill a Mockingbird, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Straight White Men, War Horse and more. He has also appeared on television in The Good Fight, Monk, Frasier and The X-Files.

Rounding out the cast is Nathan Whitmer who has many DC credits and will be making his debut at Studio. Actress Lise Bruneau is a New York-to-DC transplant and a Helen Hayes nominee. Lynette R. Freeman is an actor and voice-over artist who can be heard narrating the best-selling book, Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson. Jeanne Paulsen is a Seattle actor who previously anchored David Muse's production of The Children at Studio Theatre. Maboud Ebrahimzadeh is a DC area actor whose credits at Studio include Water by the Spoonful and Edgar and Annabel.

To purchase tickets and learn more about People, Places & Things please visit: https://www.studiotheatre.org

Studio Theatre is a longstanding Washington cultural institution dedicated to the production of contemporary theatre. Over more than 40 years and 350 productions, the theatre has grown from a company that produced in a single rented theatre to one that owns a multi-venue complex stretching half a city block, but has stayed committed to its core distinguishing characteristics: deliberately intimate spaces; excellence in acting and design; and seasons that feature many of the most significant playwrights of our time. Studio is a values-focused organization that pursues artistry and inclusion, and brings characteristic thoughtfulness and daring to our efforts, onstage and off. The theatre serves nearly 75,000 people each year, including more than 1,000 youth and young adults through community engagement initiatives. Founded in 1978, the quality of Studio's work has been recognized by sustained community support, as well as 78 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in professional theatre. https://www.studiotheatre.org





