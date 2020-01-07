Studio Theatre Has Named Reginald L. Douglas as New Associate Artistic Director

Studio Theatre and Artistic Director David Muse have announced that Reginald L. Douglas will join the organization as its new Associate Artistic Director later this month. Douglas comes to Studio from City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh, where he has served as Artistic Producer since 2015.

"Reg has distinguished himself as a director, a producer, and an institutional-builder in equal measure," said Muse. "His thoughtfulness about the state of our art form, advocacy for emerging talent, and commitment to community engagement make me feel lucky to have him around as we head into Studio's fifth decade with ambitious plans for the future. I'm excited to apply his palpable enthusiasm to the madness we're cooking up."

"I am deeply honored and humbled to join David and the dynamic team at Studio, a theatre that I've long admired, led by a visionary artistic leader," said Douglas. "DC has always been a favorite city of mine and I am so excited to be joining this inspiring artistic community. I cannot wait to get to work directing and producing theatre that reflects, engages, and empowers the many diverse people that call this city home."

Douglas is a director, producer, and advocate dedicated to creating new work and supporting new voices. He has developed and directed new work by Dominique Morisseau, Cori Thomas, Angelica Chéri, Nikkole Salter, Amy Evans, Zakiyyah Alexander & Imani Uzuri, Matt Schatz, Brian Quijada, Chisa Hutchinson, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Josh Wilder, Harrison David Rivers, Korde Arrington Tuttle, a.k. payne, Craig "muMs" Grant, Jessica Dickey, Laura Brienza, and Kevin R. Free, among others.

Recent directorial highlights include the world premiere productions of Angelica Chéri's Berta, Berta, Cori Thomas' Citizens Market, and Amy Evans' The Champion; August Wilson's Two Trains Running; Kemp Powers' One Night in Miami; Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief; Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline featuring an original score by 1Hood Media; Jen Silverman's The Roommate starring Tamara Tunie; and a diversity-forward production of Oklahoma! Upcoming projects include productions of Herb Newsome's Break It Down, Angelica Chéri's Berta, Berta at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre, and the world premiere of Matt Schatz's musical Untitled: A Musical Comedy About Serious Drama.

As the Artistic Producer of City Theatre Company, Douglas line-produced, helped curate, and directed in the theatre's six-show season and new play development programs; built artistic initiatives and community engagement partnerships including the theater's Directing & Producing fellowship program; played a vital role in fundraising, marketing, and strategic planning; and helped spearhead the organization's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives. Throughout his tenure, he championed local artists, placing Pittsburgh talent at the center of the company's hiring and programming practices.

Douglas serves on the Board of Directors of the National New Play Network and is also a guest lecturer at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Theatre Institute. He is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

He has worked with Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, TheaterWorks Hartford, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Everyman Theatre, Weston Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, TheatreSquared, Playwrights' Center, The Kennedy Center, McCarter Theatre Center, Florida Rep, Luna Stage, Harlem Stage, the wild project, Pershing Square Signature Center, Drama League, The Lark, and New York Theatre Workshop, where he was an inaugural 2050 directing fellow.

Douglas is a graduate of Georgetown University, where he earned a BA in Theatre & Performance Studies and English, with a concentration in African-American Studies.

Douglas succeeds Matt Torney, who departs Studio this spring to become the Artistic Director of Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta.



Studio Theatre is Washington's premier venue for contemporary theatre, "where local audiences will find today's edgiest playwrights" (Variety). One of the most respected midsized theatres in the country, Studio produces exceptional contemporary drama in deliberately intimate spaces. Drawing inspiration from great ensembles-where people work together with a spirit of generosity and professional rigor-Studio brings characteristic thoughtfulness and daring to its work onstage and off, through its new work incubator and engagement, education, and workforce training initiatives. Studio serves nearly 75,000 people each year, including more than 1,000 youth and young adults through community engagement initiatives. Founded in 1978, the quality of Studio's work has been recognized by sustained community support, as well as 72 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in professional theatre.





