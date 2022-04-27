Sterling Playmakers Presents DIRTY WORK AFOOT

Following another successful weekend in Leesburg and Purcellville, evil villain, Ravenaw Blackwing says to follow him and the rest of the wacky, fun troupe of actors to Lucketts Community Center, which will finally end the theatre train's stops in Loudoun County. Never before has the little town of Lucketts seen such an entertaining show put on by Sterling Playmakers.

Come BOO the evil villain, Blackwing (Scott Ruegg) and CHEER our hero, Robert (John Geddie) as he seeks to win the hand of Penelope Pure (Courtney Garofolo). Laugh at the silly antics of the other cast members, and sing along with the pianist, "Perfessor" Bill Edwards. Enjoy the entertaining performances of the "olio" acts.

This is your last chance to come out for some interactive, family friendly fun. Lucketts is practically in the middle of Loudoun County, so easily reached by everyone. Come give it a try!

Dirty Work Afoot performs Saturday, April 30 at 7:30PM and Sunday, May 1, at 2PM at Lucketts Community Center, 42361 Lucketts Rd. Leesburg, VA. Tickets are only $15 general admission with group rates available. Purchase online at www.sterlingplaymakers.org or at the door! See you there!