Social Strategy Experience TWIST Sells Out February Tournament; Adds Additional Games

TWIST, a virtual experience centered around a rotating series of social strategy games, is pleased to announce that for the first time ever, its monthly slate of games has sold out, prompting additional games to be added.

TWIST repurposes common forms of connection to create an immersive escape from the real world that's unique to each player, every time. Using common platforms like Zoom and GroupMe in new ways, TWIST combines the best elements of escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows. Tickets to participate start at $10; players can register for games at twistvirtual.com.

This month saw the launch of The Token Tournament, which encompasses all games scheduled for February. Players have been divided into three teams based on a sorting questionnaire that assesses their skills and allegiances. All tokens -- TWIST's "currency" -- earned in February will count towards team totals; prizes for all members of the winning team will be awarded at the end of the month. The newly-announced games are open to brand new players; any player that signs up will be automatically placed on that team:

Team Rogush Game - Monday, February 15; 8-10:30pm EST

Team Midason Game - Wednesday, February 17; 8-10:30pm EST

Team Ghosana Game - Friday, February 19; 8-10:30pm EST

Each TWIST experience is made up of a combination of smaller individual games, allowing for multiple permutations and endless replayability. All games were developed exclusively for and by TWIST by theatre professionals, with the intention of forging connections and collaborations during this digital-first era.

TWIST is the brainchild of Joshua Gustafson, a New York City-based Equity stage manager whose recent credits include The Inheritance and Hadestown on Broadway. TWIST was developed in collaboration with Max Schwager, a Washington, D.C.-based company manager with regional credits at venues like McCarter Theatre Center and Shakespeare Theatre Company; Eric Mattingly, a Lexington, Kentucky-based stage manager who most recently worked on the national tours of Disney's Frozen and Come From Away; and Eric Mayer, a Columbus, Ohio-based stage manager with national tour highlights including Hello, Dolly! and Hamilton.

There are nearly a dozen conversations happening in half as many rooms, and you can't possibly know what's being said in each. Choose wisely, or you may find your mind start to wander... who's making deals behind your back?

To learn more about The Token Tournament rules, visit twistvirtual.com/february-token-tournament.

For a complete schedule of TWIST games and to register, visit twistvirtual.com.