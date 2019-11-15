Signature Theatre Presents Reading Of CAMILLE CLAUDEL Starring Jackie Burns and Hugh Panaro

Signature Theatre will present a closed reading of Camille Claudel on Friday, November 15 featuring Jackie Burns (Broadway's Wicked) and Hugh Panaro (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera). The show features book and lyrics by Nan Knighton, music by Frank Wildhorn and is directed by Eric Schaeffer. The musical will receive a full production at Virginia's Signature Theatre from March 24 - April 19, 2020.

Turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary free-thinker - but her entire life was determined by the men around her, from her passionate and tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive brother to the gender-based censorship of her work. However, by combining her artistic genius with a fierce independence, she defied society's limitations to create captivating masterpieces that pushed the art world to new heights.

New Work at Signature Theatre is sponsored by Dan & Gloria Logan with additional support from The Reva & David Logan Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You