Signature Theatre Cancels All Performances Through March in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to public health crisis of COVID-19, Signature Theatre announced today that all performances and public events are canceled through March 30, 2020.

"We have been keeping a close eye on this situation and following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state public health authorities," said Signature Theatre's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "While it is heartbreaking to temporarily close our doors the health and well-being of our audiences, artists, staff and general public are paramount. We are deeply grateful to everyone working with us to minimize the financial impact on the Theatre, our artists and staff."

If patrons hold tickets to Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes between now and March 29, Signature is working on a way to allow audiences to experience this sold-out show in an innovative way. The Theatre is recording and editing a high quality, multi camera video of the production and working closely with its union partners to be able to deliver this stellar production to patrons whose performances are canceled. More information will be available on this option shortly.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets:

· Donate your ticket and receive a tax receipt for the total ticket value.

· Exchange your ticket into any future Signature Theatre production. All exchange fees will be waived.

· Take no action and enjoy the video if we are able to make one available.

At this time, Signature is delaying the opening of Camille Claudel by one week, with the first performance now scheduled for Tuesday, March 31. For patrons that have tickets for performances between March 24-29, tickets will be moved to the week of April 21-26. Fee-free exchanges will be offered to those who cannot make their new ticket date.

For more details about the closure, visit SigTheatre.org/COVID19





