Shakespeare Theatre Company Invites All To Attend Free Virtual Gala SHAKESPEARE EVERYWHERE

Shakespeare Theatre Company is extending an invitation to this year's free Virtual Gala titled Shakespeare Everywhere on Saturday, October 3 at 7 p.m. Hosted by STC's Artistic Director Simon Godwin the hour-long event will be a combination of live and recorded performances including performers from 25 countries in a truly worldwide celebration.

Promising many exciting cameos from some of the world's best beloved actors, Shakespeare Everywhere celebrates the legacy of Shakespeare Theatre Company and explores the contributions of great Black artist throughout history. Shakespeare Everywhere is co-directed by Leeanet Noble (STOMP, Disney's Lion King Experience) and Helen Hayes Award winning director Alan Paul (Peter Pan and Wendy, The Comedy of Errors).

"When we celebrate classical theatre," Paul explains, "we need to revisit whose stories we've remembered, and whose stories have been forgotten. Tonight, we turn to the voices of the past as they guide the future of STC."

There will be performances and appearances by Angela Bassett, Merle Dandridge, Dame Judi Dench, Maureen Dowd, Harry Lennix, Norm Lewis, Dame Helen Mirren, Joe Morton, Kalen Robinson, Courtney B. Vance, and more!

Noble adds, "We hope to create an event that enlightens and inspires while celebrating the work of Shakespeare and inviting performers from around the world onto our stage."

Performances will include a medley of songs performed by members from the cast of James Baldwin's The Amen Corner; Biko's Manna and Family, a family of musical prodigies, will perform from Johannesburg, South Africa; operatic tenor Russell Thomas will perform an aria from Verdi's Otello; actors from Theatre Cocoon in Japan will perform a scene from Hamlet, which Godwin directed last year; and actors Gideon Firl and Michelle Mary Schaefer will perform a scene from Romeo and Juliet in American Sign Language while accompanied by Antonio Parker Quintet. More acts will be announced soon.

The event is free, will be shared on YouTube and Facebook, and there are opportunities to support Shakespeare Theatre Company's work throughout the evening by donating during the event or bidding on silent auction items. Fifteen randomly selected donors will win a $50 gift card donated by ThinkFood Group good at any of their restaurants. For more information or to RSVP, please visit: http://www.shakespearetheatre.org/support/special-events/stc-gala/

