STORIES FROM HOME at GALA Hispanic Theatre

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Stories From Home is a series of dances embodying the oral traditions of Nuevomexicano, Chicano, and Mexican American communities in the American Southwest. With palpable theatricality, moving spoken word, a movement aesthetic informed by vibrant ancestral and contemporary sources, and universal themes of love, family, and home.

The performance also offers a broader look at historical themes not often found in American history books such as the Mexican farm labor Bracero Program, the creation of the Atomic Bomb in Northern New Mexico and illness related to these US Government projects, loss of language due to 1940s Americanization programs, and the experience of the Sephardim people during and after the Spanish Inquisition.

galatheatre.org
GALA Hispanic Theatre
202-234-7174




Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company Photo
Review: ORLANDO at Constellation Theatre Company

Virginia Woolf was onto something when she wrote her novel “Orlando: A Biography” 95 years ago — a tall tale of aristocracy and adventure for a poet who also happens to change gender. It rings true, too, in its adaptation by Sarah Ruhl, the clever and popular contemporary playwright whose version of the story was one of her earliest commissions in 1998.

Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

What did our critic think of PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre? GALA Hispanic Theatre’s PICASSO is art in all senses of the word. The creative blending of music, painting, dance, and performance makes for a production steeped in wonderment.

Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Round House Theatre Photo
Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Round House Theatre

The sacred and the secular are merged to show the need for connection in a broken world in playwright Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop in an amazing production at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre. A feminist narrative envelops this beautifully written play that portrays the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of his final day on earth---as the tragic portent of his tragic assassination is conveyed to the consciousness of the audience.

