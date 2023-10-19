STORIES FROM HOME at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Stories From Home is a series of dances embodying the oral traditions of Nuevomexicano, Chicano, and Mexican American communities in the American Southwest. With palpable theatricality, moving spoken word, a movement aesthetic informed by vibrant ancestral and contemporary sources, and universal themes of love, family, and home.



The performance also offers a broader look at historical themes not often found in American history books such as the Mexican farm labor Bracero Program, the creation of the Atomic Bomb in Northern New Mexico and illness related to these US Government projects, loss of language due to 1940s Americanization programs, and the experience of the Sephardim people during and after the Spanish Inquisition.



galatheatre.org

GALA Hispanic Theatre

202-234-7174

