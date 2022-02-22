SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Announced for Broadway at The National's 2022-2023 Season

Broadway at The National will present a nine-show 2022/2023 season this summer at D.C.'s National Theatre.

The six-show Broadway at The National subscription series kicks off in July of 2022 and is set to include SIX, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, ALADDIN, and BEETLEJUICE. Season specials can be added to any package, including CHICAGO, CATS, and MY FAIR LADY.

Season subscriptions begin at $246 and are available now for purchase online at BroadwayAtTheNational.com. Payment plans are available with a $60 deposit; plans begin at $30 per month for six months. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date.

Returning and new subscribers alike can enjoy Broadway at The National's payment plan option with just $60 down plus six monthly payments, as well as a Season Ticket Buyer Assurance Program. Subscribers can purchase confidently knowing Broadway at The National will provide the utmost level of service in response to changing conditions. For the most up-to-date information on The National Theatre's health and safety policies, please visit the Covid-19 Info Center at BroadwayAtTheNational.com/Covid-19-Info-Center.

SIX



Opening July 5, 2022

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL



Opening October 4, 2022

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL



Opening November 29, 2022

Two visionary Tony Award® winners - playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) - offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story. Winner of five Tony Awards, this New York Times Critic's Pick welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. Featuring dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

JAGGED LITTLE PILL



Opening March 14, 2023

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. This electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family features a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score. You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

ALADDIN



Opening April 19, 2023

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Hailed by USA Today as "Pure Genie-Us," ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

BEETLEJUICE



Opening May 16, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to D.C. It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. The musical features an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Season subscribers may add any of the following season specials to their subscription package as desired.

CHICAGO



Opening November 15, 2022

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

CATS



Opening January 11, 2023

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

MY FAIR LADY



Opening April 6, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't it be Loverly," and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

COVID-19 INFO CENTER

For the most up-to-date information on The National Theatre's health and safety policies, please visit the Covid-19 Info Center at BroadwayAtTheNational.com/Covid-19-Info-Center.

LOCATION

The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Nearby metro stops include Metro Center and Federal Triangle. For parking information and further directions, please visit BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

SEASON TICKETS (SUBSCRIPTIONS)

Subscriptions begin at $246 and are available now for purchase online at BroadwayAtTheNational.com. Pay only $60 down when selecting our payment plan option; plans begin at $30 per month for six months.

SINGLE TICKETS

Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date.

GROUPS OF 10+

Now accepting groups bookings for all shows. Groups of 10 or more can save on most performances and enjoy exclusive benefits. To learn more, visit BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

TICKETING DISCLAIMER

Shows and dates are subject to change. Package prices include a service charge and per ticket facility fee, which may be nonrefundable. Please visit BroadwayAtTheNational.com for more information.