SHEAR MADNESS to Return to the Kennedy Center April 2022

Washington's record-breaking, interactive comedy, Shear Madness, will return to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 4, 2022 - October 2, 2022. For more than 30 years, this hilarious whodunit has entertained audiences as they help solve the crime. Holding the Guinness World Record for the longest running play in America, Shear Madness combines up-to-the-minute improvisational humor and audience sleuthing to deliver a unique performance each night.

Directed by Robert Lohrmann, the cast includes Joe Mallon (Nick O'Brien), Jordan Campbell (Tony Whitcomb), Aaron Shields (Eddie Lawrence), Soneka Anderson (Barbara DeMarco), Nick Fruit (Mike Thomas), Brigid Cleary (Mrs. Shubert).

Shear Madness was inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame and has maintained an international presence throughout the years with performances in Buenos Aires, Barcelona, Paris, Melbourne, Rome, and many other cities around the world. The newest company of Shear Madness opened in Shanghai in September and will be joined by three other Chinese productions by the end of the year.

Ticket Information

Tickets from $58 may be purchased at kennedy-center.org, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or by calling (202) 467-4600.