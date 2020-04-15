Round House Theatre Announces Full 2020-21 Season - QUIXOTE NUEVO, GOD OF CARNAGE, and More!

Round House Theatre has announced its 43rd Season, which includes six productions.

The 2020-2021 Season begins with a music-filled regional premiere of Quixote Nuevo by Octavio Solis.

Next, the company will be adding magic to the holiday season with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, adapted and directed by renowned magician Teller (of Penn & Teller) and visionary director Aaron Posner.

Round House audiences will then be transported to 1949 Detroit with Paradise Blue by MacArthur Genius Dominique Morisseau.

In the spring, the company will continue its commitment to producing compelling new work with it's not a trip it's a journey and "We declare you a terrorist..."-a pair of world premieres performed in repertory.

The season will be rounded out with the Tony award-winning dark comedy God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza.

Subscriptions are available at roundhousetheatre.org/priority2020.





