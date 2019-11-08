Riverside Center For The Performing Arts Presents THE RIVERSIDE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is delighted to be presenting the Riverside Christmas Spectacular, opening Wednesday, November 27th and running until Sunday, December 29th. Experience the excitement, memories, and joy of Christmas through a show by Patrick A'Hearn and Sherri L. Edelen with musical arrangements by Paul Rawlins.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is thrilled to announce the incredible cast. Featured Performers/Vocalists: Robert Beard, Anthony Cosby, Grey Garrett, Kathy Halenda, Alan Hoffman, Rhonda Oliver, Chris Rudy, Abby Schafer Ensemble: William Anderson, Cristy Briggs, Caitlin Fitzhugh, Ian Lane, Colby LeRoy, McLain Powell, Andrew Prowant, Sally Roehl, TJ Simms, Theron Smith, Stephanie Wood Youth Ensemble: Mitchell Austin, Temperance Barbour, Geneva Iem, Silas Iem, Alan-Michael Lane, Fiona Scripps. The Riverside Christmas Spectacular is musical directed and conducted by Angela Donadio with original choreography by Stephanie Wood.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $48-$72. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances start at 7:30pm with dinner service beginning at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm with dinner service beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1:00pm.





