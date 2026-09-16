Review: VENUS at Woolly Mammoth

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Kicking off Woolly Mammoth’s 2026-2027 season and Reggie D. White’s tenure as Artistic Director of the theatre company is the propulsive, wildly entertaining dark rom-comedy Venus. Written by Steve Yockey (HBO’s The Flight Attendant and Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives), this new play is wonderfully of the moment, full of all our modern anxieties, peculiarities, and humor, but at its core are timeless questions about love, trust, and companionship—and what can happen when we let fear seize control.

Venus is the story of Nicole (Regina Aquino) and Beth (Kimberly Gilbert), who recount the story of how they met, their first date, and all that follows. But do not mistake this for a love story. Venus is a play that defies expectations. It is full of surprises, with another always waiting around the corner. The story is tightly written and propulsive, beginning with a bang and a flash, the two leads spilling out, dazed, onto the stage. It is also riotously funny even in its darkest moments, a feature brought to full effect by Kimberly Gilbert’s pitch-perfect line delivery at Beth, the messy, compulsive romantic who asks Nicole out on a date at a book club for a book she absolutely did not read. Where Beth is loud and impulsive, Nicole is calm and composed—at least she is determined to be. All of Nicole’s unraveling plays out with mesmerizing precision in Regina Aquino’s portrayal, perfectly landing many of the play’s most chilling scenes. The two women mix like oil and water. In the days following their less-than-ideal first date, Nicole and Beth’s brief encounters rebound against and accelerate among their many fears and anxieties, and finally, fatefully, collide.

Every element of Reggie D. White’s production of Venus feels perfectly aligned, working harmoniously to guide the audience through the story of Nicole and Beth’s brief but fateful relationship. Aquino and Gilbert’s characters are bold and combative and perfectly complementary on stage. Gisela Estrada’s moody, celestial set nods at the play’s more absurd elements and holds secrets of its own, and the stunning lighting design by Nic Vincent may as well be a character in its own right. All together, Venus proves itself to be a thrilling start to Woolly Mammoth’s new season.

Venus is onstage through October 4, 2026. Run time is 90 minutes (no intermission).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 58 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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