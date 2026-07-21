Review: THE WELL at District Fringe

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THE WELL, created and performed by Rex Daugherty, is deeply affecting; a highly personal reflection on how addiction has made its mark on Daugherty and his family. Sharing his story through words and music, the artist attempts to make sense of these relationships in a moving production that is both witty and tragic. It's full of confusion and love and anger.

The workshop production now at District Fringe features all original singer-songwriter material and is performed in a black-box space with no adornment, no costumes, no scenery. Front and center are the artist, his guitar, his fellow musicians and the compelling story he needs to share. The spare and gritty nature of Fringe suits this production perfectly.

THE WELL centers on the bond between Daugherty and his father. The dad of Daugherty's youth was a religiously observant man — a teetotaler who would banish wine before the Olive Garden waiter could whip out a menu and would turn the car around to return an extra $5 mistakenly given with change from a pizza purchase. He begins gambling after the housing market crash when his successful mobile home business dried up. Daugherty recounts the subtle (then decidedly overt) shifts in his father's behavior as he attempts to wheedle cash and cover his tracks.

"Loving an addict is not for the faint of heart," Daugherty shares. "I felt like I could talk him out of it and reason with him."

The memoir reflects the reality of addiction, which directly affects 1 in 10 people in the United States and nearly half (46 percent) of U.S. families. In Daugherty's family, too, his father's addiction touches everyone he loves.

The artist discovers his own vulnerabilities, recognizing and confronting his own drinking as it slides toward dependency.

Through polished songs and sharp vignettes, the story probes at anger, dependence and ego. Weakness and fear. Delusions and discoveries. Attempts to rebuild and repair. Weighty topics, but with Daugherty's assured timing and sly wit, there's permission to laugh at the absurdity.

Daugherty began writing songs and sketches as catharsis in an attempt to better understand his father's motivations and the ensuring changes in his family. Over time this writing has stitched together as a performance piece and has had previous stagings including a staged reading at the 2025 Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. But it is a story that continues to change shape and surface new discoveries, and THE WELL changes with it.

Daugherty, artistic director of Solas Nua, is an award-winning theater artist and gifted actor, but his work in front of the audience in THE WELL isn't acting — it is honest sharing and bold, raw storytelling.

The small-but-mighty artistic team enhances Daugherty's work and elevates the polished production. With director Jenna Place's assured pacing, the production flows yet takes its time when needed to pack an emotional punch or let the audience reflect. Emily Erickson is music director and joins Daugherty on stage playing keyboards and singing haunting harmonies. Jonathan Feuer ably completes the onstage band playing acoustic and electric guitars and the cajón (percussive box). Isabella Tapia is stage manager; Dean Leong, lighting designer; and Zak Starry, audio engineer.

THE WELL is one of eight full-run productions featured in the 2026 District Fringe Festival. There are also three "flash" limited-engagement productions and four staged readings that comprise the festival. This is the second annual festival by District Fringe, which launched in 2025, to continue the beloved experimental and grassroots performing arts festival tradition in the DMV. The Capital Fringe Festival, a nearly 20-year tradition in D.C., folded in early 2025 due to escalating operating costs, a lack of reliable venue spaces and other obstacles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At all performances of THE WELL there will be a collection for donations to Theatre Washington's "Taking Care of Our Own Fund" to support local theater artists who are in need of accessing recovery resources.

THE WELL is a memorable and powerful production that will stay with you long after the house lights come up. Only three performances remain before it closes on Sunday, July 26 — don't miss it.

Running Time: 75 minutes

THE WELL, a workshop production written and presented by Rex Daugherty and directed by Jenna Place, is part of the 2026 District Fringe Festival. It is performed at the festival’s PHOENIX Mainstage (UDC Theater of the Arts Auditorium, Building 46W). Remaining performances of The Well are on Wednesday, July 22 at 9 pm; Saturday, July 25 at 4 pm; and Sunday, July 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets to THE WELL are available at the District Fringe website.

The full festival schedule, accessibility information, special events, attendance policies and further festival information is available on the website. The 2026 District Fringe Festival runs through Sunday, July 26 (dark Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21).

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