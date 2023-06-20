Review: REVIEW: THE FISHERMAN AND HIS WIFE GETS THE KIDS INVOLVED! at Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy

I didn’t know the story of The Fisherman and His Wife before seeing it performed, but my six-year-old son sure did! He told me how it was going to end before it played out, but I can happily report he stayed glued to the show the entire time.

If you’re like me, and The Fisherman and His Wife doesn’t ring a bell, it's time to get reacquainted with The Brothers Grimm. Although, unlike their well-known fairytales, this one is often described as an anti-fairytale. It’s about the dangers and consequences of greed and teaches the importance of being thankful for what you have… and I am thankful my son and I got to see it performed at Adventure Theatre MTC in Glen Echo Park.

Upon entering, we were told this is an “interactive” show. So instead of constantly “sshing” your child, you get to encourage them to speak up and answer the questions posed by the actors. Kids are asked to wave their hands, snap and have fun! There are some jokes for the adults in there as well.

This is a three-actor play involving the fisherman (“Jonner”), his wife (“Maura”) and a fish (“Scat”) portrayed by Jared H. Graham, Leah Packer and Jacob Yeh respectively. The friendship and chemistry between Graham and Yeh were highlights for me and Packer delivered a solid performance she can grow from. This is her professional theatre debut. Director Tyler Herman has the actors come off the physical set and get close to the audience, which helps keep the young audience engaged and feel like they are part of the show.

My son loved the set and kept asking me how it worked. It is one piece that unfolds to surprisingly reveal new sections, based on what is happening in the story. On my end, I couldn’t take my eyes off the costumes, specifically Yeh’s iridescent “fish” jacket and Packer’s peasant to queen transition.

The Fisherman and His Wife is being performed at Adventure Theatre MTC in the Maryland-famous Glen Echo Park. There is so much to do here! After seeing the play, kids can enjoy the playground, have a snack at the café, ride on the iconic Glen Echo Dentzel Carousel and there is the Glen Echo Park Aquarium too! I am constantly seeing request from parents (especially during the summer) asking what they should do with their kids, and this place should be at the top of their list. Start with a play, like The Fisherman and His Wife, and then cast a wide net!

The Fisherman and His Wife runs through August 6 at Adventure Theatre MTC. Recommended for all ages. Run time=60 minutes