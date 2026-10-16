Review: PAN AMERICAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA'S TODO TANGO at The Music Center At Strathmore
PASO held a one-night tango showcase on October 11th
The Pan American Symphony Orchestra closed out Hispanic Heritage Month with an annual showcase of its virtuosity in Argentine tango, Todo Tango.
PASO has been the only tango orchestra in the US for more than 30 years, and with Maestro Sergio Alessandro Bušlje at the helm, it has become a well-awarded DC staple and masterclass in Argentine music and culture. The Todo Tango programming highlighted 25 world-class musicians, two bandoneón virtuosos, and six internationally acclaimed tango dancers on one stage for one invigorating night only.
There was no formal introduction of the dancers, but each pairing had such creative and distinct styles from each other: Carolina Balmaseda and Andrés Bravo’s moves were classic and romantic, Guillermina Quiroga and Martin Almirón’s footwork was unmatched, and Adriana Salgado and Orlando Reyes’s athleticism was endlessly impressive.
The duos were a perfect mirror for the music with fast, manic, yearning feet and slow, sultry pulls. Each finishing pose encapsulated the emotions of their soundtrack: the freedom of “Emancipación” by Alfredo Bevilacqua, the beauty of “La mariposa” by Pedro Maffia, and the sorrow of “Melancólico” by Julián Plaza. Their opulent costume changes for each dance added flair and whimsy and made each piece feel unique. The only complaint is that it was easy to crave more of the dancers to bring the tango music to life in the pieces where the orchestra played alone.
Maestro Bušlje had a precise, familiar lead of the orchestra. Their synchronicity was razor-sharp, and their sound smoothly blended. The programming was a balance of both classic and contemporary tango compositions—the inclusion of electric guitar pieces, played by Juan Navarro, was an exciting insert as they showed the range and timelessness of tango.
The stage of the Music Center at Strathmore had arched risers that recreated an orchestra pit, but it was easy to wish that they were utilizing more of the upper stage—one pair of dancers stood on top of it once to begin the dance, but didn’t take more than that stance. The musicians felt crowded in the middle, and once or twice, one could fear for the musicians' faces or instruments as a kick or spin flew their way. It spoke to the skills of the dancers that there weren't any incidents, and in a way, it added extra excitement.
The Pan American Symphony Orchestra's prestige, passion, and professionalism in its craft were on full display with this beautiful collaboration. Track the rest of their season with the link below.
Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes with an intermission
Photo Credit: Courtesy of the production
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