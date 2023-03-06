Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage

Review: HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage

The production runs through March 19 at 1st Stage

Mar. 06, 2023  

How often does a play draw you in before it even begins? The set for 1st Stage's production of E.M. Lewis' "How the Light Gets In," designed by Kathryn Kawecki, is one of the most creative and innovative I have ever seen at a regional theater. The black box is transformed into the Japanese garden that serves as the epicenter of the play's action, complete with a wooden bridge, realistic floral displays, and a pond. The set is well-complemented by Helen Garcia-Alton's lighting and sound designer Gordon Nimmo-Smith's ambient noise.

Any worries that the company might have overly focused on the aesthetic components are assuaged shortly after the cast take their places on the attractive stage. We are introduced to Grace Wheeler (Tonya Beckman), a middle-aged docent at the garden, who is anxiously awaiting biopsy results. Through chance encounters, she becomes acquainted with Haruki Sakamoto (Jacob Yeh) and Kat Lane (Madeline Regina). Sakamoto is a Japanese architect commissioned to design a tea house for the garden. Still reeling from his wife's death some years prior, he is vexed by the relatively simple assignment. Kat is a young woman who fled an abusive environment and struggles with drug addiction. Grace initially discovers her living under one of the garden's trees. Rounding out the cast is Joel Ashur as Tommy Z, a tattoo artist whose services Grace and Kat both seek, and who has demons of his own.

The play takes its title from a lyric in the Leonard Cohen song "Anthem," quoted at multiple points during the show: "There's a crack, a crack in everything/that's how the light gets in." As the characters reveal their traumas, mistakes, and regrets to each other, the "light" of human connection enters their lives. Grace becomes a friend and perhaps surrogate mother to Kat, and Sakamoto and Grace, seemingly despite their best efforts, begin to develop a romantic relationship.

Director Alex Levy keeps the play moving at a vibrant pace without sacrificing attention to detail. The actors frequently break the fourth wall and narrate events-"Grace and Kat go shopping," "Hakuri drives Grace to the doctor," etc. in order to advance the play's action. Despite the somber nature of the subject, the play contains a surprising amount of humor. In one scene, the garden's bridge is transformed, via lighting and sound, into a highway overpass where Grace, fresh from her latest taxing appointment, throws her inhibitions to the wind and flashes the cars below.

The cast is excellent. Beckman shows her character's fear, and lamentation, but also a compelling resiliency. Yeh is believable as a man confronting calamity when his culture and profession demand order. Regina shows Kat's trauma, but also the person she could have been and might, with Grace's help, still be. Ashur brings humanity to Tommy Z, as well as several other ancillary characters he briefly portrays.

"How the Light Gets in" is only about 95 minutes long, but when it is over, the audience feels they have accompanied good friends on a meaningful journey of discovery. It is highly recommended.

"How the Light Gets In" runs at 1st Stage in through March 19. The venue is located at 1524 Spring Hill Rd in Vienna.




Review: LOVE LIKE TUESDAY at Faction of Fools Theatre Company Photo
Review: LOVE LIKE TUESDAY at Faction of Fools Theatre Company
I recommend going to see this show if you're in for a laugh and are wanting to experience a new kind of theatre.
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater
I recommend going to Synetic Theater's Beauty and the Beast as you may likely have not seen anything like it before.
Photos: First Look at HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at 1st Stage
1st Stage has released production photos for How the Light Gets In, written by E.M. Lewis and directed by Alex Levy, running through March 19, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Review: RED SKY PERFORMANCE: MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: RED SKY PERFORMANCE: MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER at Kennedy Center
It's a little surprising that the Red Sky Performance company of Canada is just now making its debut at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. The striking group of contemporary indigenous dance has been around for 22 years, performing in 21 countries and performing at two Cultural Olympiads. And the Kennedy Center, of course, has maintained a distinguished dance series over the years.

From This Author - Peter Rouleau

Peter Rouleau is an indie author, college professor, and theater artist who lives in Montgomery County Maryland. His favorite theatrical memories include getting to recite "To Be or Not to Be&... (read more about this author)


Review: STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW at Arena StageReview: STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW at Arena Stage
December 12, 2022

This time of year, various professional and amateur theater companies present Christmas-oriented stage productions. Pardon me while I spoil 80 percent of them: Scrooge realizes he's a prick and gives Cratchit a raise. Those searching for an alternative to the usual fare could do far worse than to attend Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Arena Stage this week.
Review: THE RAINMAKER at 1st StageReview: THE RAINMAKER at 1st Stage
November 23, 2022

American literature has a soft spot for con artists, those ruffians who, lacking the skills or inclination to earn an honest living, prosper by using sheer charm and creativity to tell other people what they most want to hear. These rapscallions, despite living by lying, often find themselves in a position to help other characters discover certain truths about themselves. 1st Stage's production of N. Edward Nash's 1954 play The Rainmaker is an enjoyable and entertaining visit with one such miscreant.
Review: THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD at Atlas Performing Arts CenterReview: THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD at Atlas Performing Arts Center
November 12, 2022

A lively contemporary rethinking of a classic Irish comedy.
share