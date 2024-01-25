Review: ANNIE at Broadway at the National

Through January 28

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards Photo 4 SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards

Review: ANNIE at Broadway at the National

When I was in fifth grade, the third grade classes at my school put on an adaptation of "Annie," which featured my younger brother's first-and to date, only-venture into musical theatre, as "Street Thug One." He had a single line, "Let's tie some tin cans on this old mutt," before being dropkicked by Annie herself, but he delivered it with chilling conviction.

Apart from that, I hadn't seen and didn't really know this musical, except a basic idea of the plot and the two songs that everyone knows, so I likely came into the Broadway at the National production with fresher eyes than most in the audience.

In New York City in winter of 1933, Annie (Rainier Trevino) lives in a dilapidated orphanage with her fellow unfortunates in the unsympathetic care of Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino.) Annie was abandoned at the orphanage as an infant by her parents, who left with her half a silver heart locket and a note promising to return someday. After an abortive attempt to escape and find them, in which she manages to befriend several residents of an under-bridge Hooverville and a stray dog she names Sandy, she is arrested and returned.

Shortly thereafter, she is invited by Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter) assistant to billionnaire tycoon Oliver Warbucks (Christopher Swan) to stay at the latter's palatial mansion for the Christmas holiday. Annie has nothing in the world but her compassion and stubborn optimism; Warbucks has everything in the world but someone who loves him. They form a bond as they search for Annie's long-absent birth parents and fend off the sinister intentions of Hannigan's brother Rooster (Jeffrey T. Kelly) and his partner Lily St. Regis ("Like the hotel!") who seek to claim the reward money.

Trevino brings a winning and infectious enthusiasm to the titular role. It's easy to imagine the nation falling in love with her. The child performers, on the whole, perform with remarkable rythym and clarity. Swan believably shows Warbucks' change of heart, and Londino impressively manages to imbue Hannigan with a spark of humanity. She's the villian, yes, but not a carboard caricature. She's an average woman whose compassion and patience have been worn down by years at her thankless job, as she expresses in her solo number, "Little Girls." One must also mention the dog, Seamus, who ably portrays Sandy. 

Director Jenn Thompson and choreographer Patricia Wilcox draw vibrant, kinetic performances from their enemble. Wilson Chin's scenic design  and Alejo Vietti's costumes bring the bygone era to life. 

"Annie" is a syrupy, feel-good fantasy, but even the most tyrannical dietitians will concede that it's okay to have something sweet now and then. The Broadway at the National production will satisfy those looking for an easily digestible dose of optimism. But walking out of the play, which features a fanciful scene in which Annie and Warbucks attend FDR's cabinet meeting her generous spirit inspires the New Deal, into the streets of Washington where memories of what happened here three years ago this month still linger, and seeing a disturbed homeless man fight an imaginary battle on the Metro, starkly drove home just how much of a fantasy it is. Will the sun come out tomorrow? It remains to be seen.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebrat Photo
Mosaic Theater Company To Honor Dan Logan And Jane Lang At The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration, February 10

Mosaic Theater Company honors co-founder Dan Logan and Jane Lang at The Spark 2024 Benefit Celebration on February 10.

2
Review: A COMMEDIA ROMEO AND JULIET at Faction Of Fools Theatre Company Photo
Review: A COMMEDIA ROMEO AND JULIET at Faction Of Fools Theatre Company

Commedia dell’Arte was a theatrical style that developed in Italy more than 450 years ago. Intended for the lower classes, with exuberant physical movement, improvisation, lots of masks and stock characters like the Harlequin and Pulcinella, it was a celebratory perfect for the carnivale circuit.

3
Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG Photo
Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG

Following a world premiere film adaptation in 2021 and a successful 2022-23 national tour, Folger Theatre, in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, announces the return of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo. Where We Belong is on stage at Folger Theatre February 15 – March 10, 2024.

4
Feature: An Advocate in Providing Arts For All Deb Gottesmans Passion is Awe Inspiring Photo
Feature: An Advocate in Providing Arts For All Deb Gottesman's Passion is Awe Inspiring

If you have been following my writings over the years, you know that when someone asks me about what arts in education to go to in the DMV, The Theatre Lab School of The Dramatic Arts is the ONLY one I will recommend. For over thirty years, The Theatre Lab has been helmed by co-Founders Deb Gottesman and Buzz Mauro. Their philosophy of arts education for all makes them an organization that just keeps raising the bar for what arts education should look like across the country and the world.

From This Author - Peter Rouleau

Peter Rouleau is an indie author, college professor, and theater artist who lives in Montgomery County Maryland. His favorite theatrical memories include getting to recite "To Be or Not to Be&quo... (read more about this author)

Review: ANNIE at Broadway at the NationalReview: ANNIE at Broadway at the National
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY At The Kennedy CenterReview: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY At The Kennedy Center
Review: QUILTERS at 1st StageReview: QUILTERS at 1st Stage
Review: KILL THE RIPPER at Capitol Hill Arts WorskshopReview: KILL THE RIPPER at Capitol Hill Arts Worskshop

Videos

Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour Video
Gianandrea Noseda on the NSO's Europe Tour
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes To Kennedy Center Next Month Video
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes To Kennedy Center Next Month
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
Fiddler on the Roof in Washington, DC Fiddler on the Roof
Congregation Har Shalom (2/03-2/04)Tracker VIDEOS
Arsenic and Old Lace in Washington, DC Arsenic and Old Lace
The Gaithersburg Arts Barn (1/12-1/28)Tracker
Annie in Washington, DC Annie
National Theatre (1/23-1/28)
The Elixir of Love in Washington, DC The Elixir of Love
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (3/21-3/24)
The Book of Mormon in Washington, DC The Book of Mormon
The National Theatre (3/05-3/17)
The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy in Washington, DC The 35th Annual: Evening of Comedy
The Barns at Wolf Trap (4/26-4/27)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason in Washington, DC Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/28-1/28)
They're Playing Our Song in Washington, DC They're Playing Our Song
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (4/03-5/12)
Jersey Boys in Washington, DC Jersey Boys
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You