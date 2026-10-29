Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: COMPAGNIE HERVÉ KOUBI at George Mason's Center For The Arts
A one-night only performance for the DMV
French dance company Compagnie HERVÉ KOUBI premiered Sol Invictus at George Mason on Saturday night, a seventy-minute piece that blends contemporary moves with acrobatics, breakdance, and capoeira. A kinetic work for eighteen dancers, mostly men, Sol Invictus, according to choreographer Koubi is intended to be “a rite that we will invent at each performance to celebrate that we are alive.”
While the dancers’ joy was clear, as well as their proficiency, the choreography largely dragged, creating an atmosphere of ennui rather than sparking vitality. The propulsive, often minimalist score by Mikael Karlsson, Maxime Bodson and Steve Reich suggested the work was forever moving, but where? Instead, the repetition was stale rather than propulsive. I thought multiple times that perhaps this was the end, when in fact the dance had hardly started. This uneven pacing made the work feel much longer than its actual duration, never a good sign.
The dancers are stunning - brilliant movers who charge across the stage with wild abandon. Their strength is visible first in their bodies (lots of bare skin) and then in their technique, as they lift and toss each other and their limbs in every direction.
Choreographically Sol Invictus is one note; dancers in duos perform a short phrase, counterbalanced by another duo and while another dancer slashes madly through the space, flipping, jumping or spinning on repeat. It’s beautiful but simply…. boring after awhile.
The few moments stood out as worthy of further exploration. The opening running sequence is exquisite, with dancers charging across the stage in a circle, pitched forward with intensity, as if they would fall the moment they stopped running. The company also used a giant golden piece of fabric to compelling effect at different times, shrouding dancers and creating visually stunning moments. I also enjoyed hearing the dancers’ voices at different points as they yipped and shrieked ecstatically; it felt unscripted and an authentic expression of the work’s intended joy.
Runtime: 70 minutes with no intermission
Photo credits: Nathalie Sternalski
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
|
Frida...A Self Portrait
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/08-11/08)
|
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
NextStop Theatre (11/05-11/29)
|
XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
GALA Hispanic Theatre (11/05-11/22)
|
Monsters of the Villa Diodati
Creative Cauldron (10/08-11/01)
|
Some Like It Hot
Bernard Family Theatre, Olney Theatre Center (9/18-11/08) VIDEOS
|
Rockville Little Theatre presents "Fences"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/30-5/09)
|
The Day Before Christmas
ARTfactory (12/11-12/13)
|
Les Misérables
Olney Theatre Center (11/05-1/31)
|
7th Street Echo
Mosaic Theater Company (3/25-4/18)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.