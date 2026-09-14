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Hillary Clinton and More to Join Ford’s Theatre's Event Marking 25 Years Since 9/11

Mitch E. Daniels Jr., and Norah O'Donnell and more will participate in the Washington, D.C. event.

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Hillary Clinton and More to Join Ford’s Theatre's Event Marking 25 Years Since 9/11

​As the nation marks the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, Ford's Theatre will bring together leaders and journalists who were closely connected to the events and their aftermath for a conversation about leadership, resilience and the enduring lessons of 9/11.

The event will tkae place on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 6 p.m. ET at Ford's Theatre, and will feature Hillary Rodham Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and First Lady; Mitch E. Daniels Jr., former Indiana governor and Purdue President Emeritus; and Norah O'Donnell, CBS News correspondent.

The conversation will explore the leadership decisions that shaped the nation's response, the extraordinary acts of courage that emerged in the aftermath and the ongoing work of healing and remembrance. Speakers will also reflect on how leaders can inspire hope in moments of crisis, unite communities and preserve the lessons of 9/11 for generations who did not experience it firsthand.

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