Review: A COMMEDIA ROMEO AND JULIET at Faction Of Fools Theatre Company

Shakespeare gets the Commedia dell'Arte treatment

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Commedia dell’Arte was a theatrical style that developed in Italy more than 450 years ago. Intended for the lower classes, with exuberant physical movement, improvisation, lots of masks and stock characters like the Harlequin and Pulcinella, it was a celebratory perfect for the carnivale circuit.

Now in its 15th season, D.C.’s Faction of Fools Theatre Company has been staging work exclusively in the Commedia dell’Arte style. Currently, it’s bringing back a well received “A Commedia Romeo and Juliet” conceived and directed by the company’s founding artistic director Matthew R. Wilson that was last staged in 2012.

Now, one would think the famous tragedy, with its battles and ultimate deaths of the young couple at hand, wouldn’t quite fit with a Commedia dell’Arte style, or that it at least must be done in a manner that spoofs the classic. But artistic director Karen Zoerb, who studied Commedia dell’Arte in Arezzo, Italy, says Shakespeare was heavily influenced by the very same theatrical form.

Indeed, the zippy production (70 minutes flat) uses verbatim, familiar lines from the original folio even as other aspects of the production approach farce.

There was apparently so much interest in this “Romeo and Juliet” that two separate casts were assembled to perform it. One is called the Montague cast; the other, the Capulet cast. Unlike the similarly named families in the play, there are no reports of fighting among them. To the contrary, the program notes “there will be occasions performers swap casts.” 

Most of the five performers in each cast are mostly behind masks (marvelously designed by Tara Cariaso of Waxing Moon Masks) enabling them to become lots of different characters — sometimes within the same scene. And when they run out of actors to represent characters or scattered bodies, they sometimes toss a dummy in there. 

The opening matinee I saw was the Capulet cast, with Travis Xavier Brown, Natalie Cutcher, Bri Houtman, Ben Lauer and Robert Pike — all revved up with exuberance from the moment they burst onto the modest stage set designed by Johnny Weissgerber (whose “wet paint” sign on a back wall could be a joke or authentic — something you could also say about the performances).

The main prop on stage was a versatile box that could be taken apart and put back together in various configurations. Originally designed by Daniel Flint and refurbished by Weissgerber, it could stand (not very tall) as the famous balcony, but it could also hold costumes and masks anyone could quickly change into on the fly. 

Jesse Terrill’s original music added to the occasional cartoonish feel of the acting style, with each physical expression given an extra emphasis, if only because a lot of the facial expressions remained frozen behind the beautiful masks. A prolific range of vocal styles also helped establish a much larger cast than they had actors to play. 

In press materials, Faction of Fools “acknowledge[s] the harm inherent in the theatrical form,” saying Commedia dell’Arte in its early days was “steeped in European white supremacy, misogyny, and predatory capitalism.” Therefore the company strives for “a form of masked physical comedy that is more accessible, more inclusive, more timely, and therefore more vital and rich.”

That certainly happens with the diverse cast, who change gender and position many times in their hour on stage, but mostly because they’re so busy switching characters with a sense of adventurous fun that eclipses any overarching manifesto. 

Running time: About 70 minutes, no intermission.

Photo credit: Natalie Cutcher (L), Bri Houtman (R), from top to bottom: Robert Pike, Ben Lauer, Travis Xavier Brown. Photo by DJ Corey Photography.

“A Commedia Romeo and Juliet” by the Faction of Fools Theatre Company continues through Feb. 3 at the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, 545 7th St SE, Washington. Tickets available Click Here.




Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG Photo
Photos/Video: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Presents WHERE WE BELONG

Following a world premiere film adaptation in 2021 and a successful 2022-23 national tour, Folger Theatre, in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, announces the return of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo. Where We Belong is on stage at Folger Theatre February 15 – March 10, 2024.

Feature: An Advocate in Providing Arts For All Deb Gottesmans Passion is Awe Inspiring Photo
Feature: An Advocate in Providing Arts For All Deb Gottesman's Passion is Awe Inspiring

If you have been following my writings over the years, you know that when someone asks me about what arts in education to go to in the DMV, The Theatre Lab School of The Dramatic Arts is the ONLY one I will recommend. For over thirty years, The Theatre Lab has been helmed by co-Founders Deb Gottesman and Buzz Mauro. Their philosophy of arts education for all makes them an organization that just keeps raising the bar for what arts education should look like across the country and the world.

Review: AMERICAN OPERA INITIATIVE: Three 20-Minute Operas at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: AMERICAN OPERA INITIATIVE: Three 20-Minute Operas at Kennedy Center

What did our critic think of AMERICAN OPERA INITIATIVE: THREE 20-MINUTE OPERAS at Kennedy Center?

Review: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim at Kennedy Center

Liz Callaway embodies and breathes the essence of Stephen Sondheim. In the very personal and professional tribute concert To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, there is an utter fusion of the performer’s love and respect for her musical mentor and the choice and intimate presentation of the Sondheim songs that Ms. Callaway interprets.

Roger Catlin, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is a Washington D.C.-based arts writer whose work appears regularly in SmithsonianMagazine.com. and AARP the Magazine. He has a... (read more about this author)

