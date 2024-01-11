Recipient of the 2024 Victor Shargai Leadership Award Revealed

Rebecca Medranois collaborative leader, co-founder, and executive director of GALA Hispanic Theatre.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Recipient of the 2024 Victor Shargai Leadership Award Revealed

The Board of Directors and Advancement Committee of Theatre Washington, in partnership with Craig Pascal, community advocate and husband of Victor Shargai, have announced the recipient of the 2024 Victor Shargai Leadership Award: Rebecca Medrano, collaborative leader, co-founder, and executive director of GALA Hispanic Theatre, the National Center for Latino Performing Arts.

The Victor Shargai Leadership Award (VSLA) recognizes individuals, groups, or institutions whose outstanding service and creative leadership have strengthened the Washington, DC-area theatre community. Theatre Washington established the award in 2021 in collaboration with Craig Pascal to honor Pascal’s late husband and beloved DC-area theatre champion, Victor Shargai. For decades Victor was an avid supporter of the Washington, DC region’s theatre community, its artists, and its institutions – generously donating his time and resources to theatres of all sizes. Additionally, Victor served as a long-time chair and member of the Theatre Washington Board of Directors and played a vital role in the annual Helen Hayes Awards. In honor of Victor’s legacy and leadership, the VSLA recognizes individuals or groups who have demonstrated exceptional initiative, collaboration, advocacy, and personal generosity in support of the Washington, DC-area theatre community. 

Honorees are nominated by their peers in an open nomination process, then reviewed by a selection committee. Jane Lang, Eugene M. Lang Foundation Founder and Chair Emerita, ATLAS Performing Arts Center, Abel Lopez, Board of Directors (former Chair), Theatre Washington, and Craig Pascal.

“Victor Shargai was an inspirational leader in our community in so many ways, it is his relentless passion to connect, collaborate and celebrate Washington, DC-area theatre that defines his legacy. He was our ultimate champion for decades and I’m thrilled that we will now annually celebrate his impact by recognizing leaders who carry on the work and spirit of community-building,” said Amy Austin, Theatre Washington’s President & CEO. “Rebecca Medrano has been a leader in our theatre community for almost 50 years and her work to create a nationally recognized Hispanic performing arts institution in Washington, DC and commitment to innovative artistic endeavors is immeasurable.”



