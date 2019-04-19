Reality Stars & Rising Talent To Sing Broadway's Best Hits In D.C

What happens when you combine a "Trading Spaces" star with a madcap musical about trying to trade one's identity? Or a "Drag Race" contestant with songs about the larger than life "Mame"? It promises to be an incredible evening of entertainment as The American Pops Orchestra presents "I Am What I Am: The Music of Jerry Herman," starring some of today's freshest voices.

Paige Davis (TLC's "Trading Spaces"), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Mauricio Martinez ("On Your Feet!"), Tracy Lynn Olivera ("Ragtime"), and Paul Roeckell from APO's NextGen competition, are all set to take center stage Saturday, May 18 beginning at 8 p.m. at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St., SW, Washington, D.C.

"Jerry Herman created earworms before we even started using that word," says Luke Frazier, conductor, APO. "We love his classics from 'Hello, Dolly!,' 'La Cage aux Folles,' 'Mack and Mabel,' and many others. But no one has ever heard or seen them perform like we will! Most of all, Jerry Herman represents telling your truth through his incredible compositions and lyrics. Those are messages that resonate as strongly today as they did when they were first performed."

Some of the songs APO will perform include:

"Before the Parade Passes By"

"Bosom Buddies"

"We Need a Little Christmas"

"Put On Your Sunday Clothes"

Herman has won two Tony Awards, received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and is a Kennedy Center Honoree.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/JHermanAPO.





