Quarantine Players Present TO THE TEST

Cynthia, a public school teacher, faces a day of personal and professional trials, including a husband with a nightshift, a job evaluation, and her tween daughter's determination to switch schools. TO THE TEST takes a personal look at the personal cost of high stakes testing.

Written by Ricardo Soltero-Brown

Directed by Billy Christopher Maupin

Produced by A. J. Campbell, Quarantine Players

CAST

DEAN KNIGHT ...........................Todd

HALIYA ROBERTS......................Cynthia

Jacqueline Jones ..................Denise

Michael Goodwin ..........................Fox

NANCY KENT COLLIE ..........................Janie

PATRICIA ALLI ..........................Anne

CORRIE L. YARBROUGH .................Stage Manager

About the Playwright

Ricardo Soltero-Brown is a playwright, actor, and director. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where he staged THE JACKET. He won the Florida Playwrights Competition for JEALOUSY (Valencia College; Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Jeremy Seghers). He was an apprentice at Horizon Theatre Company, where THE AMBASSADOR, OR: THE DISARMAMENT OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS and NOTHING BUT CHEESE were performed. THE PRINCESS OF CASPIA had a staged reading at Dixon Place. SICK DAY was presented as a reading at the Dramatists Guild's Equality Festival (freeFall Theatre). His plays, including BELDAM & GAFFER (Pipsqueak Collective), GRIEF, and THE LAST PLAY (Jeremy Seghers), have been performed at various colleges, theatres, and festivals. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

About Quarantine Players

Performances:

