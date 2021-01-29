Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 29, 2021  

Quarantine Players Present TO THE TEST

Cynthia, a public school teacher, faces a day of personal and professional trials, including a husband with a nightshift, a job evaluation, and her tween daughter's determination to switch schools. TO THE TEST takes a personal look at the personal cost of high stakes testing.

Written by Ricardo Soltero-Brown
Directed by Billy Christopher Maupin
Produced by A. J. Campbell, Quarantine Players

CAST

DEAN KNIGHT ...........................Todd
HALIYA ROBERTS......................Cynthia
Jacqueline Jones ..................Denise
Michael Goodwin ..........................Fox
NANCY KENT COLLIE ..........................Janie
PATRICIA ALLI ..........................Anne
CORRIE L. YARBROUGH .................Stage Manager

About the Playwright
Ricardo Soltero-Brown is a playwright, actor, and director. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where he staged THE JACKET. He won the Florida Playwrights Competition for JEALOUSY (Valencia College; Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Jeremy Seghers). He was an apprentice at Horizon Theatre Company, where THE AMBASSADOR, OR: THE DISARMAMENT OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS and NOTHING BUT CHEESE were performed. THE PRINCESS OF CASPIA had a staged reading at Dixon Place. SICK DAY was presented as a reading at the Dramatists Guild's Equality Festival (freeFall Theatre). His plays, including BELDAM & GAFFER (Pipsqueak Collective), GRIEF, and THE LAST PLAY (Jeremy Seghers), have been performed at various colleges, theatres, and festivals. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.
https://newplayexchange.org/users/7279/ricardo-soltero-brown
twitter @RSolteroBrown

About Quarantine Players

Performances:

https://www.facebook.com/QuarantinePlayers
https://quarantineplayers.org/
https://twitter.com/q_players
https://www.instagram.com/quarantineplayers/channel/

To rent the performance for $9.99 for 2 weeks visit our website: quarantineplayers.org


