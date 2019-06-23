Prince George's Shakespeare In The Parks Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Prince George's County Shakespeare in the Parks presents Much Ado About Nothing, the fun-filled comedy featuring Beatrice and Benedick, two of the Bard's wittiest creations. The rivals' secret love for each other is revealed when they come to the rescue of Claudio and Hero, whose wedding has been sabotaged by the nefarious Don John. Set on the picturesque island of Sicily, this traveling production will feature live musicians playing a blend of traditional Italian music as well as original numbers composed from Shakespeare's text.Shakespeare in the Parks is a program of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Division of The Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George's County. Each summer, the program tours a new production of a Shakespeare play to parks and arts centers throughout Prince George's and Montgomery Counties, helping to make free, entertaining, family-friendly theatre available to everyone.

Creative Team: Chris Dwyer (Director), Brianne Manente (Stage Manager), Jared Graham (Benedick), Bess Kaye (Beatrice), Jack Schmitt (Claudio), Lauren Farnell (Hero), Dylan Flemming (Leonato), Kitty Parker (Margret), AJ Calbert (Don Pedro), Boneza Hanchock (Don John), Randy Snight (Conrade, Friar), Tori Boutin (Dogberry), Katie Bogden (Verges), Camilo Linareas (Borachio/Messenger), Madeline Belknap (Watch 1), Carol Spring (Sexton/Watch/Head Musician), Kaitlyn Napora-Johnston (Ursula/Ensemble), Justin Washington (Ensemble), Nick Huber (Ensemble), Bryan Hargraves (Ensemble)

For more information visit: http://arts.pgparks.com/2439/Prince-Georges-Shakespeare-in-the-Parks

Dates/Times/Venues:

PRESS NIGHT: Monday, July 8, 7:30 PM, Hartke Theatre, Catholic University of America (the performance will be held on the lawn behind the theatre)

Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 pm, Brookside Gardens

Wednesday, July 10, 7:30 pm, Meadowside Nature Center

Thursday, July 11, 7:30 pm, Oxon Hill Manor

Friday, July 12, 7:30 pm, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 pm, Cabin John Regional Park Amphitheater

Sunday, July 14, 3 pm, Harmony Hall Arts Center

Tuesday, July 16, 7 pm, Riversdale House Museum (Rain location: Riverdale Elementary School Multipurpose Room)

Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 pm, Magruder Park (Rain location: City of Hyattsville Multipurpose Room)

Thursday, July 18, 7:30 pm, Watkins Regional Park (Rain location: Largo/Kettering/Perrywood Community Center)

Friday, July 19, 7:30 pm, Montpelier Mansion Grounds* (Rain location: Deerfield Run Community Center) *This performance will be sign-language interpreted

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 pm, Fairwood Community Park (Rain location: Glenn Dale Community Center)

Sunday, July 21, 3 pm, The Publick Playhouse





