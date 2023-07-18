PostClassical Ensemble Announces 20th Anniversary Season

Click Here has announced its 20th anniversary season. This landmark year's lineup will be one that takes audiences on a journey through science, genius and paradise, in another daring yet uniquely accessible season for PCE. This announcement comes on the heels of Music Director and Conductor Ángel Gil-Ordóñez's immensely successful 22/23 season, which saw sold out crowds, A-list actors, and rapturous critical acclaim.

The new season begins on November 16th when PCE explores music, sound and space in a performance called Bouncing off the Walls: Music and Architecture. PCE will be joined for that performance by Guest Curator Philip Kennicott of The Washington Post. Through works by Beethoven, Gabrieli, Haydn, Webern and Rossini, PCE and Kennicott will journey into the ways music and architecture, though fundamentally different, work as metaphors to describe one another. Among other ideas, PCE will explore the way space exists within both sound and design as it reflects and enhances each of the respective artforms.

On January 10th, PCE returns with their seasonal favorite, Amazing Grace: In Paradisum. This annual concert for chorus and orchestra will feature works by George Walker, Gabriel Fauré and the DC premiere of DC-Native Jeffrey Mumford's celestial cello concerto, performed by soloist Annie Jacobs-Perkins (2023 Pierre Fournier Award Recipient). This performance will also feature soprano Katerina Burton, Washington National Opera's Cafritz Young Artist. This family-friendly affair will see Mumford receive PCE's American Roots Award while audience members will have the opportunity to join in with the choir in the grand finale of “Amazing Grace”.

On April 16th, PCE celebrates another DC-native—and American treasure—Duke Ellington, presented in a way never heard before. In Beyond Category, The Concert Music of Duke Ellington, Dr. John Edward Hasse, the renowned Curator Emeritus at the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of American History, will join PCE's Gil-Ordóñez, and acclaimed jazz composer and pianist Mark G. Meadows (who will be evening's host), to journey through the music of Ellington's extra-ordinary, yet little-known concert works. The concert will include Ellington's magnificent Black, Brown, and Beige, the suite from the ballet The River, and the debut of Scott Silbert's orchestration of Ellington's Caravan featuring guest conga player Felix Contreras.

All concerts will take place at 7:30pm at The Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater. Each Performance will feature discussions with experts that help contextualize and expand on the ideas presented in concert. Additionally, PCE will continue their much-lauded salon concert series held at the beautiful Hay-Adams hotel, announcing details as soon as they become available.

Tickets are on sale now as single–ticket and subscription. For subscription pricing, a savings of 15%, ticket buyers must purchase one or more tickets to all three concerts at the same time. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.