Photos: THE SCORE Starring Brian Cox to Make U.S. Premiere at STC

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Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) has announced the cast of THE SCORE, which will open the company's 26/27 Season. Starring Brian Cox (Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, the production reunites the original West End cast for the U.S. premiere, directed by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables, Cats).

The cast will include Nicole Ansari-Cox, Brian Cox, Peter De Jersey, Juliet Garricks, Stephen Hagan, Will Kerr, Jordan Kilshaw, Claire Morrissey, Max Pink, Matthew Romain, Christopher Staines, Geoffrey Towers, Toby Webster and Jamie Wilkes.

THE SCORE is set in spring 1747, when Bach (Cox) reluctantly visits the court of KING Frederick the Great, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. The two men could hardly be more different. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Frederick remains in awe of Bach's genius, however, and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court. The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

THE SCORE makes its U.S. premiere at STC, playing SEP 11–OCT 18 at Harman Hall. Full season subscriptions, 3- and 4-play packages, and single tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Photo of Brian Cox courtesy of the artist

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