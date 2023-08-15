Photos: THE GREATEST SHOWKID Soars To Success at Moonlit Wings Productions with Walid Chaya and Jimmy Monack

Set across picturesque locations in Fairfax County, Virginia, this year's rendition of "The Greatest ShowKid" marks a resounding success.

Amidst the fading sunsets of a remarkable summer, Moonlit Wings Productions takes its final bow with the captivating play, "The Greatest ShowKid." This extraordinary production, nestled within the "Applause! Performance Arts Summer Camps" series co-produced with the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA), bids farewell to a season brimming with creativity, diversity, and joy. See photos of the kids in action below.

Set across picturesque locations in Fairfax County, Virginia, this year's rendition of "The Greatest ShowKid" marks a resounding success. The heartwarming journey of 12-year-old Ali, discovering his magical lineage to Genie Ali Baba, came to life through a dynamic and diverse cast. The stage lit up with a celebration of unity, friendship, and the magic that unfolds through collaboration.

Walid Chaya and co-writer Jimmy Monack are the masterminds behind this enchanting narrative. With a legacy of creating captivating children's stories for both stage and screen, their collaboration has elevated "The Greatest ShowKid" from humble beginnings in 2019 to its present, globally-infused form. This transformation enriches the story with inclusivity and sparks the exciting prospect of a TV Pilot adaptation.

Diversity and unity are the cornerstones of Chaya and Monack's artistic vision. Their creation weaves a magical tapestry that resonates deeply across generations. The message of embracing differences, forging bonds, and embracing inner magic remains timeless and inspiring.

Behind the scenes, the dedicated efforts of Camps Director Samantha Jalajel and the skilled crew shine. The performances showcased three groups of talented youngsters aged 7 to 14, demonstrating their skills through workshops and county-wide shows. These workshops doubled as valuable "field tests," offering insights into audience reactions and guiding continuous script enhancements.

Refinement was a labor of love for Chaya and Monack. With each staging, they meticulously honed the production, sculpting it into a beacon of inclusivity and creativity. The result is an art piece that captured hearts, now poised for an exciting transition to the small screen as a TV pilot adaptation.

As the echoes of the final curtain call resonate through Falls Church's Providence REC studio, the enchantment lives on. Moonlit Wings Productions is already charting a path forward, with plans for a captivating TV adaptation that will solidify the legacy of this heartwarming tale.

For those yearning for more beyond the final notes and curtain falls, Moonlit Wings Productions has a treat in store. Fall classes and camps are just around the corner, promising more magical experiences and avenues for young talents to flourish. Keep an eye on moonlitwings.org for updates.

In a world thirsting for stories that uplift and unite, "The Greatest ShowKid" shines as a beacon of hope. From its modest beginnings to its triumphant summer workshops, this production has touched hearts and heralded a new era of enchantment. As it makes its way to television screens, the magic of "The Greatest ShowKid" is set to illuminate living rooms and spark conversations about the strength of unity, friendship, and the limitless potential within us all.

Recommended For You