Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A SINGLE PRAYER

Firehouse Theatre is set to present the world premiere of K. Jenkins' beautifully lyrical play A SINGLE PRAYER.

Get a first look at photos below!

Jenkins' play focuses on Clem's journey to figure out where she fits in a very confusing world of blended families, ham-and-asparagus cheesecake, angels, glowing fingernails, magic rocks, stone water, and Melopittacus Undulatus. The production runs for twelve performances from Wed, April 20 thru Sun, May 8, 2022. Tickets are $30 and are available at https://singleprayer.eventbrite.com or at firehousetheatre.org

The A SINGLE PRAYER company includes performers Laura Shelton Bassin, Matthew R. Dubroff, Madison Hatfield, Fred Iacovo, Maggie McGurn, Adam Turck, Ed Whitacre, director Mark J. Lerman, designers Andrew Bonniwell, Tennessee Dixon, Mark Messing, Kate Statelman, Alex Valentin, movement/dance director Joan Gavaler, assistant stage managers Dennis Bowe and Pauline Spencer, and stage manager Emily Vial.