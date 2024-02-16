Photos: First Look at Gina Daniels in TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS at Arena Stage

Arena Stage will present the world premiere of Tempestuous Elements, playwright Kia Corthron’s new work exploring the career of visionary Black feminist and educational luminary Anna Julia Cooper. Directed by Psalmayene 24, the production will run February 16 – March 17, 2024, on Arena Stage’s in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Check out all new photos below of Gina Daniels as Anna Julia Cooper!

Tempestuous Elements follows Cooper as she fights for her students’ right to an advanced curriculum. When her tenure as principal of D.C.’s historic M Street School is sabotaged by her colleagues and neighbors, her professional and personal relationships become fodder for innuendo and social ostracization. This inspiring new play takes audiences on the journey of this formidable Black feminist’s fight for educational equity, freedom, and legitimacy at the turn of the 20th century.