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Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre

The cast includes Erin Driscoll as Dede, Callum Francis as Michael, Kyle Sherman as Ricky and Deema Turkomani as Sam.

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You can now get a first look at production photos for Signature Theatre's regional premiere production of Adam Gwon's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE.

The production runs through December 20, the show is centered on embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. Marking the musical's regional premiere, it is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Marika Countouris.

The cast includes Erin Driscoll as Dede, Callum Francis as Michael, Kyle Sherman as Ricky and Deema Turkomani as Sam, with Sydne Lyons and Christian Montgomery serving as understudies. The creative team includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Max Doolittle and sound design by Eric Norris.

All the World's a Stage is moving new musical about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art by one of contemporary musical theater's most exciting voices, Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off). In 1996, a closeted high school math teacher agrees to mentor a student for a theater competition. Both outsiders in their small-town community, their exploration of Angels in America unsettles the town's delicate balance, and the vise of intolerance begins to tighten, twisting their lives in unexpected ways. This deeply human tale, with an expressive score, is a rallying cry for authenticity and a touching tribute to all the teachers whose selfless courage uplifts and changes us all.

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 1 of 11


Erin Driscoll, Kyle Sherman, Callum Francis, and Deema Turkomani

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 2 of 11


Kyle Sherman

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 3 of 11


Callum Francis and Kyle Sherman

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 4 of 11


Kyle Sherman and Callum Francis

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 5 of 11


Kyle Sherman and Deema Turkomani

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 6 of 11


Erin Driscoll and Kyle Sherman

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 7 of 11


Deema Turkomani

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 8 of 11


Erin Driscoll

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 9 of 11


Callum Francis

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 10 of 11


Deema Turkomani

Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre — photo 11 of 11


Deema Turkomani and Kyle Sherman

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