Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: First Look at ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre
The cast includes Erin Driscoll as Dede, Callum Francis as Michael, Kyle Sherman as Ricky and Deema Turkomani as Sam.
You can now get a first look at production photos for Signature Theatre's regional premiere production of Adam Gwon's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE.
The production runs through December 20, the show is centered on embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. Marking the musical's regional premiere, it is directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Marika Countouris.
The cast includes Erin Driscoll as Dede, Callum Francis as Michael, Kyle Sherman as Ricky and Deema Turkomani as Sam, with Sydne Lyons and Christian Montgomery serving as understudies. The creative team includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Max Doolittle and sound design by Eric Norris.
All the World's a Stage is moving new musical about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art by one of contemporary musical theater's most exciting voices, Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off). In 1996, a closeted high school math teacher agrees to mentor a student for a theater competition. Both outsiders in their small-town community, their exploration of Angels in America unsettles the town's delicate balance, and the vise of intolerance begins to tighten, twisting their lives in unexpected ways. This deeply human tale, with an expressive score, is a rallying cry for authenticity and a touching tribute to all the teachers whose selfless courage uplifts and changes us all.
Photo credit: Christopher Mueller
Erin Driscoll, Kyle Sherman, Callum Francis, and Deema Turkomani
Kyle Sherman and Deema Turkomani
Deema Turkomani
Deema Turkomani
Deema Turkomani and Kyle Sherman
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
|
Frida...A Self Portrait
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/08-11/08)
|
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
NextStop Theatre (11/05-11/29)
|
XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
GALA Hispanic Theatre (11/05-11/22)
|
Monsters of the Villa Diodati
Creative Cauldron (10/08-11/01)
|
Some Like It Hot
Bernard Family Theatre, Olney Theatre Center (9/18-11/08) VIDEOS
|
The Day Before Christmas
ARTfactory (12/11-12/13)
|
Churchill
Olney Theatre Center (1/28-3/21)
|
Kimberly Akimbo
Olney Theatre Center (3/18-4/25)
|
Frosty The Snow Man
Adventure Theatre MTC (11/21-1/03)