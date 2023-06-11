Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH

The production runs through June 25.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

The 1st Stage production of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler features Fabiolla Da Silva, Drew Kopas (previously seen in Airness), Ethan Miller (previously seen in Swimming with Whales), and Lynette Rathnam (previously seen in The Phlebotomist). The production is directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy.

Check out production photos below!

Played out under the bright lights of the U.S. Open Semifinals, The Last Match pits rising Russian star, Sergei Sergeyev against American great, Tim Porter in an epic showdown that follows two tennis titans through pivotal moments in their lives both on-and-off the court. This deep and intimate exploration of humanity and motivation serves as a perfect parallel to the back-and-forth play of life’s wins and losses.

The design team includes: scenic design by Jessica Alexandra Cancino, costume design by Danielle Preston, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design by Kenny Neal, and props design by Cindy Landrum Jacobs.

The Last Match will run at 1st Stage from June 8-25, 2023 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. 

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47.  Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856. 

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule as well as the Audience Advisory for the production.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Drew Kopas

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Drew Kopas and Ethan Miller

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Ethan Miller

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Drew Kopas and Ethan Miller

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Fabiolla Da Silva, Ethan Miller, and Drew Kopas

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Ethan Miller

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Lynette Rathnam and Drew Kopas

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Drew Kopas, Ethan Miller, and Lynette Rathnam

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Ethan Miller and Drew Kopas

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Fabiolla Da Silva, Drew Kopas, Ethan Miller, and Lynette Rathnam

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Drew Kopas

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Lynette Rathnam, Drew Kopas, Fabiolla Da Silva and Ethan Miller

Photos: First Look at 1st Stage's THE LAST MATCH
Ethan Miller, Lynette Rathnam, Fabiolla Da Silva and Drew Kopas



