Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner

Actor and performer Kathleen Turner headlined the Gala, with her one-woman cabaret. Arena Stage is excited to present the Beth Newburger Schwartz Award to Nina Totenberg, in recognition of her ground-breaking reporting in the broadcast world and her continual support of the arts.

Totenberg was the first radio journalist to receive the 1998 Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcasting from the National Press Foundation. The award was first presented to Arena Stage Board Chair Beth Newburger Schwartz in 2016, Arlene Kogod in 2017 and Muriel Bowser in 2018, and celebrates a female leader who strives to better the community in which she lives through her own unique strengths and talents.

Arena also recognizes Lindsey Brittain Collins as an Emerging Leader, for her engaging and important work in the fine arts.

Photo Credit: Butcher Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You