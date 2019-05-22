Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner

May. 22, 2019  

Actor and performer Kathleen Turner headlined the Gala, with her one-woman cabaret. Arena Stage is excited to present the Beth Newburger Schwartz Award to Nina Totenberg, in recognition of her ground-breaking reporting in the broadcast world and her continual support of the arts.

Totenberg was the first radio journalist to receive the 1998 Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcasting from the National Press Foundation. The award was first presented to Arena Stage Board Chair Beth Newburger Schwartz in 2016, Arlene Kogod in 2017 and Muriel Bowser in 2018, and celebrates a female leader who strives to better the community in which she lives through her own unique strengths and talents.

Arena also recognizes Lindsey Brittain Collins as an Emerging Leader, for her engaging and important work in the fine arts.

Photo Credit: Butcher Photography

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Lindsey Brittain Collins, Kathleen Turner and Nina Totenberg

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Lindsey Brittain Collins, Kathleen Turner and Nina Totenberg

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Judith Batty, Nina Totenberg and Beth Newburger Schwartz

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Nina Totenberg and Artistic Director Molly Smith

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Nina Totenberg

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, Lindsey Brittain Collins, Nina Totenberg and Artistic Director Molly Smith

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Nina Totenberg

Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
Artistic Director Molly Smith



Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Arena Stage's 2019 Gala Honors Nina Totenberg Featuring Kathleen Turner
  • New Play Aims To Transform Stigmas Around Menstruation
  • 1st Stage Extends THE MEMBER OF THE WEDDING Until June 16
  • RIPCORD Heads to Keegan Theatre This June
  • Review Roundup: JUBILEE at Arena Stage; What Did The Critics Think?
  • A Bounty of Free Concerts Offered for DC Jazz Festival's 15th Anniversary Celebration

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup