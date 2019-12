Photo Flash: A Look Inside Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Each year, the holiday season becomes even more magnificent when celebrated with Step Afrika! In the Magical Musical Holiday Step Show, the company performs for families and engages the community in a festive spectacle that has audience members stomping their feet and clapping their hands. Over the last eight seasons, Step Afrika! has shared this contemporary holiday performance that features friendly furry characters, pre-show workshops, photo opportunities, and even a dance party.

Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show plays at the ATLAS Performing Arts Center from December 12-15 and December 19-20 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on December 15 and 20, and 4 p.m. matinees on December 16 and 22. The show is appropriate for adults as well as children age four and up. Tickets are available through stepafrika.org and atlas.org, by calling the ATLAS Box Office at 202.399.7993 x 2, and in-person at 1333 H Street NE Washington, D.C. 20002. Performances are sold-out, but patrons are encouraged to call the ATLAS Box Office and inquire about last-minute cancellations.

Photo Credit: Jati Lindsay



Company Member Conrad R. Kelly II performing in Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Company Member Deatrice Clark performing in Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Company Member Dustin Praylow performing in Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Company Member Emerald Holman performing in Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Company Member Matthew Evans performing in Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Company Member Pelham Warner Jr. performing in Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step Afrika!''s 2019 Magical Musical Holiday Step Show





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You