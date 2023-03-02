Peter Asher and Patti Boyd Headline 2023 Fest For Beatles Fans

For anyone who loves The Beatles, The Fest For Beatles Fans is the ultimate annual celebration of those four lads from Liverpool who took America by storm nearly 60 years ago.

Now in its 49th year, The Fest remains the largest and longest running celebration of The Beatles anywhere in the world and will return to the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson for three days of peace, love and Beatles on March 31, April 1 and April 2.

Founded in 1974, the three-day event is packed with Beatles-related special guests, meet & greets, live music, the world's largest Beatles Marketplace, a Beatles Museum, an auction of rare items, an art gallery, numerous activities and nonstop jams. Special guests at the 2023 NY Metro Fest include Peter Asher (Peter & Gordon, Apple Records, producer to the stars) presenting his updated "Memoir" show, Pattie Boyd (60's top model, wife and muse to George Harrison and Eric Clapton), British Invasion legends Terry Sylvester (The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Hollies) and Joey Molland (Badfinger), Beatles historian and author Mark Lewisohn, John's lawyer Jay Bergen and many more. Q104.3's Ken Dashow serves as The Fest's Master of Ceremonies

Of course, there will be an abundance of great live concerts all weekend long on two stages. See performances by Liverpool all 3 nights, Cellophane Flowers, The Black Ties, Magical Mystery Girls, Blac Rabbit, The Wag, Annie Trezza, Scott Erickson, Jacqui Armbruster and many, many others sharing faithful renditions and creative interpretations of both classic and more obscure Beatles-related songs. And Beatles fans will bring their own instruments to engage in the impromptu jam sessions in the hotel lobby all weekend long that truly captures the fun spirit of the event.

This is a fully immersive weekend, and fans can participate in a myriad of ways: Dress up for the sixties/lookalike contest. Bring your original Beatles Art to enter in the Art Contest. Battle of the Bands and Soundalike Contest. Make a karaoke music video! Bring instruments of any kind to join in the lobby jams. Bring bathing suits for the indoor pool. Be a contestant in the Trivia and Name that Tune game shows. Bring USBs if you are a DJ with a Beatles remix repertoire! Bring your B(eatles)-game all weekend and be ready for surprises. The activities are endless. There is no better place for the band's fans to enjoy and celebrate the group's unyielding popularity.

With estimated sales of more than one billion physical and digital units sold worldwide, and a record 27 number-one U.S. Chart hits, The Beatles are the best-selling band of all time. They are also the most influential and groundbreaking musical artists ever and the revolution they began all those years ago still captures our imagination and has inspired generations of fans.