Perisphere Theater Signs Gerrad Alex Taylor To Direct TIME IS ON OUR SIDE Next August

Perisphere Theater announced that it has hired Gerrad Alex Taylor to direct its production of R. Eric Thomas's Time Is On Our Side in August 2021. Perisphere had previously announced an August 2020 run of this play with Artistic Director Kevin O'Connell as director, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The newly hired Taylor said, "Time Is On Our Side is a refreshing commentary on the capacity of history and storytelling. I am excited to be a part of this commentary along with Perisphere Theater and look forward to what insight we discover from this witty drama, which is set in Philadelphia but resonates throughout the country."

Gerrad Alex Taylor is an actor, director and educator based in the DMV region. He is an associate artistic director of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company in Baltimore and director of The Studio at CSC, which offers classes year-round for area youth and adults. Taylor also teaches in the theater departments at UMBC and George Washington University. He holds a BA in Neuroscience from the Johns Hopkins University and an MFA in Performance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He has worked with theaters and educational institutions across the country including Great River Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, Pacific Conservatory Theatre-PCPA, Everyman Theatre, Constellation Theatre Company, Mosaic Theater Company and Washington Stage Guild. He is a member of the Actors' Equity Association and the Society of American Fight Directors.

Perisphere Theater Artistic Director Kevin O'Connell said, "I'm thrilled that Gerrad has agreed to direct Time Is On Our Side. I've enjoyed seeing him perform over the years and I know he's a great teacher and director. As I've said before, Time Is On Our Side is the perfect play for where I want to lead Perisphere, and I think Gerrad is the perfect director for it."

Time Is On Our Side is scheduled to be performed at the Silver Spring Black Theatre, assuming that conditions next summer allow for safely rehearsing and performing.